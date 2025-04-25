Author Tazanow Zeki’s New Book, "The Four Pillars," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Young Girl’s Battle Against the Forces of Evil That Have Been Unleashed
Recent release “The Four Pillars” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tazanow Zeki is gripping and thought-provoking tale that centers around Ochenko, a young student of magic who finds embroiled in a dangerous battle when the gates of hell are opened, and evil is unleashed on the world. Still a fledgling at her craft, Ochenko must summon her strength to protect all that she loves.
New York, NY, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tazanow Zeki has completed his new book, “The Four Pillars”: a riveting fantasy novel that follows a young magic novice who must use what little power she poses to fight back against the hordes of demons and other curses that have been inflicted upon the world.
“In a magic temple, all evil is about to be unleashed,” writes Zeki. “One student is about to sink or swim for not listening to one of her master’s fundamental teachings on the use of magic. Ochenko is a young girl with short black hair as soft as silk. She is a novice in magic and has been told by her master to use her magic for good, not evil. Trained in the way of the sword, Ochenko is something fierce. She starts off her magic use by making brooms sweep the temple all by themselves; the possibilities seem endless.
“Once the gates of hell are opened wide, they are not easily closed. What spells can purify the demons and curses that Ochenko is about to unleash? Can a novice in magic really take on her first demon? There is a whole world out there full of both black and white magic. Ochenko is ready to use a spell that has been passed down in her family for generations. When the time comes, she will rise against the shadows and make a stand for peace, love, and purity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tazanow Zeki’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Ochenko’s journey to find the strength she needs to stand against the shadows in order to save the world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Four Pillars” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the epic climax.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Four Pillars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
