Author Tazanow Zeki’s New Book, "The Four Pillars," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Young Girl’s Battle Against the Forces of Evil That Have Been Unleashed

Recent release “The Four Pillars” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tazanow Zeki is gripping and thought-provoking tale that centers around Ochenko, a young student of magic who finds embroiled in a dangerous battle when the gates of hell are opened, and evil is unleashed on the world. Still a fledgling at her craft, Ochenko must summon her strength to protect all that she loves.