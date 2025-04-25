Author Chris Glover’s New Book, “Stepping into Accountability: What Was I Thinking?” is a Raw and Revealing Memoir That Lets Readers Inside His World
Recent release “Stepping into Accountability: What Was I Thinking?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Glover covers thirty years of the author’s life, from his eighteen years of living in a very dysfunctional household to his ten years of living in a world he was unprepared for as a man, husband, and parent.
Knightdale, NC, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chris Glover, a Christian playwright, producer, director, poet, and author, has completed his new book, “Stepping into Accountability: What Was I Thinking?”: an authentic memoir that refuses to shy away from the full spectrum of the author’s varied life experiences.
Author Chris Glover was born on the West Side of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is the youngest of four siblings. Chris often used his creative writing to overcome the challenges of his difficult childhood. He credits much of his life-learned lessons and common-sense wisdom to his dad, who, with nothing more than completion of a third-grade education, became one of his greatest teachers, role models, and mentors. Chris believes three of the greatest lessons he was taught growing up were to always treat people with respect, to maintain a strong work ethic, and to never tell anyone to do something one is not willing to do oneself.
Glover writes, “In my attempt to find books culminating the stepparenting experience, I was heavily grieved with disappointment that I was unable to find any such literature. With over 1,300 stepfamilies entering the United States daily, one would think more books would be readily available sharing the unadulterated reality of what life is really like when one accepts the role of a stepparent. Most of the books I saw only viewed this subject from a psychological, analytical, or statistical perspective. When I became a stepparent back in 1983, with no point of reference, I wasn’t concerned about the psychology or analytics or statistical aspects of stepparenting. However, what I was concerned about was how in the world I was going to raise children whom I barely knew and whom I wasn’t much older than they were. At that time, there were no blogs, websites, instructional videos, 24-7 stepparenting hotlines, or anything of the sort. As was the case with me, it was my eight-years older girlfriend, her three boys, and me against a world neither of us knew even existed. As a result of this naivety, our lives would never be the same or normal. I heard a pastor say one time, ‘God does not allow you to go through life’s challenges for your benefit, but instead, so you can help somebody else going through the same.’ When I heard that, I was immediately impacted and suddenly realized the journey taken was not mine to harbor inside but rather to share. It was at this moment I decided to grab a pen and a notepad for the purpose of telling this unique, challenging, often unappreciated, and desolate lifestyle that many have tried but only a handful have succeeded.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Glover’s gripping work allows readers to glimpse the world from his perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Stepping into Accountability: What Was I Thinking?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
