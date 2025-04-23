Author Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC’s New Book, “Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness,” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Achieving Control Over One’s Mental Health
Recent release “Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist’s office” from Covenant Books author Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC is a vital resource that offers practical advice and tips for those seeking a new path towards improving their mental health.
Plano, TX, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC, who started her private practice, Chrysalis Behavioral Therapy and Counseling, where she treats adolescents and adults for a variety of issues, has completed her new book, “Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist’s office”: a comprehensive and enlightening guide designed to provide readers with the tools and answers they need in order to improve their mental well-being and overall existence.
Author Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC has a clinical background in professional training and development, neuropsychology, and cognitive behavioral therapy. She is an experienced public speaker and a guest mental health professional on KTRH talk radio out of Houston, Texas. Shannon has received additional certifications in Practical Parent Education and Behavioral Analysis using the DISC Personality Assessment and is a Certified Clinical Services Provider for ADHD through the Institute of Certified ADHD Professionals.
After a decade of treating clients in her private practice, Licensed Professional Counselor Shannon Thornton developed a recipe for mental wellness that has provided healing and sustenance to anyone seeking to make their bodies a more positive space for their mind. She combines neuroscience, proven research, her own life experience, and success stories in her practice, then provides real-life application methods anyone can use. This is then seasoned with the truth of scripture to make this a sauce easy to digest and bring peace to your soul. It is not only mentally stimulating, but this book also provides a variety of hands-on exercises to help you customize your own recipe for mental wellness.
“If you have ever looked in the mirror and wondered if this is as good as it gets, if you feel like you may never have it all together because you chase your tail more than you walk in the sunshine, if you know there is something that is not quite right in your life, but you cannot put your finger on it, you need answers,” shares Thornton. “This book is for you. By using the tried-and-true techniques offered in the pages to come, you will be able to add your own unique spice to the recipe because your best days are ahead of you!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC’s new book is equal parts informational, humorous, and spiritually fulfilling, and promises to encourage readers from all backgrounds to make simple changes that will bring significant, lasting change in their life.
Readers can purchase “Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist’s office” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
