Author Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC’s New Book, “Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness,” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Achieving Control Over One’s Mental Health

Recent release “Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist’s office” from Covenant Books author Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC is a vital resource that offers practical advice and tips for those seeking a new path towards improving their mental health.