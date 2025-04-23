Author Leo Vanderploeg’s New Book, "His Name Is Yeshua," is a Fascinating Read That Seeks to Explore and Honor the Hebraic Roots of the Christian Faith

Recent release “His Name Is Yeshua: Seeking and Finding the Treasures of the Hebraic Roots of our Faith” from Covenant Books author Leo Vanderploeg is a thought-provoking and engaging guide that takes a look at the often-overlooked Jewish roots of Christianity, offering a unique perspective on the importance of acknowledging and understanding these roots to strengthen one’s faith.