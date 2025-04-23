Author Leo Vanderploeg’s New Book, "His Name Is Yeshua," is a Fascinating Read That Seeks to Explore and Honor the Hebraic Roots of the Christian Faith
Recent release “His Name Is Yeshua: Seeking and Finding the Treasures of the Hebraic Roots of our Faith” from Covenant Books author Leo Vanderploeg is a thought-provoking and engaging guide that takes a look at the often-overlooked Jewish roots of Christianity, offering a unique perspective on the importance of acknowledging and understanding these roots to strengthen one’s faith.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leo Vanderploeg, who resides in the UK with his wife and children, has completed his new book, “His Name Is Yeshua: Seeking and Finding the Treasures of the Hebraic Roots of our Faith”: a compelling and eye-opening discussion of the often-ignored relationship that the Christian faith and its roots have with Judaism.
Author Leo Vanderploeg, who was born in Canada into a Bible-believing family, attended Dordt College in Iowa, where he took a major in philosophy and minored in church history. After serving as a self-employed beekeeper for ten years, Vanderploeg sold his business to do mission work in the Northwest Territories, India, Jamaica, Africa, and finally in China, where he met his best friend and wife, Sue. Vanderploeg is also the author of “The War Opposing Creationism.”
“In the West, most of us Christians have grown up using names like Jesus, Old Testament, New Testament, and the Law, without realizing the real history behind these titles,” writes Vanderploeg. “Did you know that the name Jesus is less than four hundred years old and has no meaning? In what climate did this non-Jewish name appear in church history? Did you know that the Old/New Testament division was created by a church heretic who hated the Old Testament. We have also likely been raised with a subtle antisemitism beginning with Bible schools and seminaries that brush off the importance of the Hebrew language, of studying the language for the ‘layperson,’ and the importance of names in the Bible. Often there is a prejudice against rabbinic thinking and commentary of God’s Word. So if we have a library of books about the Scriptures, we may have a disproportionate number of commentaries written by non-Jews. I’ve met enough pastors who only had one Jewish commentary, if any. As we are fed by very, what I call ‘Greekish’ thinking, I’ve even met people who were upset to find out Jesus was a Jew, and his real name was Yeshua. Have you discovered that the New Testament, though written in Greek, is grounded in Hebrew thought? Did we forget which people group gave us the Scriptures? Many leaders of the church do not even know the place or role of the Jews in the end times as they believe they have no importance at all anymore. Did this lack of knowledge have anything to do with the holocaust? This book may be instrumental for today’s church that it wakes up to some fundamental truths that we never knew or forgot. May this book be a blessing to you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leo Vanderploeg’s new book will help readers gain better insight into their own faith by examining it through the lens of another, leading to a stronger relationship with Christ and God’s teachings for salvation. Based upon years of scholarly research and personal observation, Vanderploeg shares his writings in the hope of deepening the inter-faith respect between Christianity and Judaism through appreciating and acknowledging their intertwined histories.
Readers can purchase “His Name Is Yeshua: Seeking and Finding the Treasures of the Hebraic Roots of our Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
