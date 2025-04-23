Yuri G. Paredes (USMCR)’s “Serving America with Honor” is a Memoir Chronicling the Author’s Time Spent Becoming a Us Marine and Going Into the Second Battle for Fallujah

Recent release “Serving America with Honor: Becoming a US Marine and Going into Combat” from Covenant Books author Yuri G. Paredes (USMCR) is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey that led to him joining the US Marines, as well as the sacrifices and trials he faced while becoming a Marine to fulfill a debt to America that gave him his dream.