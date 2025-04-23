Yuri G. Paredes (USMCR)’s “Serving America with Honor” is a Memoir Chronicling the Author’s Time Spent Becoming a Us Marine and Going Into the Second Battle for Fallujah
Recent release “Serving America with Honor: Becoming a US Marine and Going into Combat” from Covenant Books author Yuri G. Paredes (USMCR) is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey that led to him joining the US Marines, as well as the sacrifices and trials he faced while becoming a Marine to fulfill a debt to America that gave him his dream.
Niskayuna, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yuri G. Paredes (USMCR), who graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy with a bachelor of science degree as a marine engineer and a third assistant engineer with a Coast Guard license, has completed his new book, “Serving America with Honor: Becoming a US Marine and Going into Combat”: an engaging memoir that documents the author’s journey of courage, resilience, and challenges while serving in the US Marines to give back to America.
A native of Ecuador who moved to New Jersey at the age of thirteen, author Yuri G. Paredes worked as a merchant marine using his Coast Guard license as an engineer from 1992 to 2000, traveling globally. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1999, completing recruit training, and after two years in the reserves as a weather observer, he got accepted to Officer Candidate School. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 2001 and served in multiple leadership roles, including platoon commander and company executive officer. In 2006, Paredes worked with the United States Military Training Mission in Saudi Arabia and later graduated from the Expeditionary Warfare School in 2009. He continued to advance in rank, achieving the position of major in 2012, and has received numerous awards, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.
“Coming to America from Ecuador was a dream come true since I was a child,” writes Paredes. “It was how everyone portrayed it—the way of life—and that no matter who you are or where you came from, you can achieve your goals if you set your mind to it, known as the American dream. After I obtained my bachelor of science in marine engineering with a coast guard license from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, I started shipping with steam and diesel ships all over the world, carrying containers, military equipment, jet fuel, grain, and coal—just to name a few. But as I was raised to be thankful and respectful, to me, I owed a debt to America for giving me the opportunity what I have become. By the age of twenty-nine, I joined the US Marines in the enlisted program and later became a Marine officer in the infantry. In the Marine Corps, we were constantly training to be proficient on the war-fighting principles. Even though we train for combat, seeing and experiencing real-life situations is different.
“The accounts that I have written in this book is from real-life experiences, awards given to the Marines and sailors that were in that situation, and talking to them during the battle. The Second Battle for Fallujah is known as one of the bloodiest battles, in which I tell the story of some accounts and how we made it through.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yuri G. Paredes (USMCR)’s new book not only recounts the author’s own experiences in the US Marines but also honors those who served alongside him. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Serving America with Honor” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit while providing insight into the struggles and triumphs of military service.
Readers can purchase “Serving America with Honor: Becoming a US Marine and Going into Combat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
