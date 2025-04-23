Author Laura Phoenix Bockno’s New Book, "Joseph and Yeshua and The Bread of Life," is a Fascinating Look at the Similarities Between Joseph and Jesus’s Lives & Teachings

Recent release “Joseph and Yeshua and The Bread of Life” from Covenant Books author Laura Phoenix Bockno is an illustrated exploration of the powerful parallels between Joseph and Jesus as a savior in God’s plan for mankind. This interactive book invites readers to color its pages while reflecting on Scripture and deepening their personal connection to both Christ and Joseph’s journeys.