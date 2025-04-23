Author Laura Phoenix Bockno’s New Book, "Joseph and Yeshua and The Bread of Life," is a Fascinating Look at the Similarities Between Joseph and Jesus’s Lives & Teachings
Recent release “Joseph and Yeshua and The Bread of Life” from Covenant Books author Laura Phoenix Bockno is an illustrated exploration of the powerful parallels between Joseph and Jesus as a savior in God’s plan for mankind. This interactive book invites readers to color its pages while reflecting on Scripture and deepening their personal connection to both Christ and Joseph’s journeys.
San Marcos, TX, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Phoenix Bockno, who holds a BFA from Temple University, Tyler School of Art, as well as a Bachelor of Divinity from Universal Brotherhood Movement, has completed her new book, “Joseph and Yeshua and The Bread of Life”: a captivating look at the parallels between Joseph of the Old Testament and Jesus, drawing connections between their shared experiences as saviors to their respective people.
Author Laura Phoenix Bockno has been a Sunday School and VBS teacher at Redwood Baptist Church in San Marcos Texas for sixteen years. She applies her love of art with teaching to engage both the children as well as the Special Needs adults. Through her work, the author strives to bring healing to the nations with God's Grace and the ministry of love and hope.
“‘Joseph and Yeshua and the Bread of Life’ is an illustrated journey through the amazing parallels between Joseph and Jesus (Yeshua),” writes Bockno. “Both Joseph and Yeshua overcome trials and testing as Saviors in God’s plan for humanity. The book invites readers to color the pages as a personal exploration of deepening their faith and God’s purpose in their own lives.
“The illustrations and hand drawn calligraphy with scripture is inspired by the beauty and power of illuminated manuscripts. In ‘Joseph and Yeshua and the Bread of Life’, the reader is asked questions for reflection and meditation, bringing the Bible’s relevance into their own lives. The book is meant to inspire the child in us all, whether young or old.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laura Phoenix Bockno’s new book offers readers an interactive way to engage with Scripture, helping to foster a deeper connection to one’s faith and the important figures found within God’s Word.
By combining the elements of reflection, creative expression, and spiritual education, “Joseph and Yeshua and The Bread of Life” invites readers to engage with Scripture in a new and exciting way.
Readers can purchase “Joseph and Yeshua and The Bread of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
