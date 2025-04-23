Author Katherine Bontrager’s New Book, "God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!" is a Poignant Memoir That Reflects Upon the Author’s Many Trials and Triumphs in Life

Recent release “God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!” from Covenant Books author Katherine Bontrager is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life as she looks back over the past eighty-eight years, reflecting on how God has helped her overcome whatever challenges life has presented her.