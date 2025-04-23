Author Katherine Bontrager’s New Book, "God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!" is a Poignant Memoir That Reflects Upon the Author’s Many Trials and Triumphs in Life
Recent release “God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!” from Covenant Books author Katherine Bontrager is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life as she looks back over the past eighty-eight years, reflecting on how God has helped her overcome whatever challenges life has presented her.
Lancaster, OH, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Bontrager, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who currently resides in Lancaster, Ohio, has completed her new book, “God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!”: a stirring and compelling account that documents the author’s journey through life, revealing how God has been with her every step of the way.
“I looked up at the blinding, bright lights in the ER and wondered, ‘Is this the light that everyone sees when their life is ending? Oh no! That’s ridiculous. People are supposed to die in a peaceful, soft light. I’ll be in and out of here soon.’ We had been celebrating Christmas Eve when I suddenly became very ill, with a raging fever of 104 degrees. It made me delirious, and I was rushed to our local ER. Many things were happening. I was being poked and prodded from stem to stern. Had I been another day late, I wouldn’t be writing this. The diagnosis: UTI with sepsis, which can be fatal,” writes Bontrager.
“Well, I didn’t make it home. I fretted over spoiling everyone’s evening. Things got worse after that, and my journey was about to begin. I had a rare, possibly fatal, rapidly growing lymphoma in my bone marrow and central nervous system. A swollen nerve in my brain added to the drama. If you’ve taken chemo, you know the drill. My experiences were frightening, but I cleared all the hurdles to win my race.
“My purpose in sharing is to let you know that there is hope, joy, happiness, and faith in God to cling to when clearing the hurdles of near-death. Death didn’t happen for me because I had too many things to accomplish, so I prayed for strength to overcome and defeat my Goliath. My eighty-eight years on this planet have taught me how to accept and deal with all the impossible things, conquer them, and emerge the victor. Bless you as you laugh, cry, be astonished, and be in wonderment at all the situations you have encountered. Life is a blast if you don’t sink your ship! Adjust the sails, go with the wind!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Katherine Bontrager’s new book is a poignant testament to the author’s strength and resilience as she shares with readers each of her pitfalls and successes throughout her nearly nine decades on Earth. Deeply personal and candid, Bontrager shares her story in the hope of inspiring others to look towards God in both times of hardship and triumph, knowing that their Heavenly Father will help carry them through the darkness to see the light.
Readers can purchase “God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
