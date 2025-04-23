Author Hoot Bagilli and Illustrator Lisa Nix’s New Book, "The Sock Burglar," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Who Learns That Her Hobby of Stealing is Wrong
Recent release “The Sock Burglar” from Covenant Books author Hoot Bagilli and illustrator Lisa Nix is a captivating story that follows a dog named Bubbles who loves to steal socks and keep them stored away. But after one fateful day, Bubbles makes an important discovery and begins second-guessing her burglarizing ways.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hoot Bagilli, who worked in the intelligence community, and illustrator Lisa Nix have completed their new book, “The Sock Burglar”: a riveting story of a dog with a penchant for stealing who learns a valuable lesson about her way of life.
“This is a story about a dog and her efforts at being a ‘burglar’ and what she learns from her experiences and her friend,” writes Bagilli. “Most of all, she learns why such activity is not a good idea, for dogs or for us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hoot Bagilli and illustrator Lisa Nix’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Bubbles’s journey to discover why stealing is bad.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Lisa Nix, “The Sock Burglar” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Sock Burglar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
