Author Hoot Bagilli and Illustrator Lisa Nix’s New Book, "The Sock Burglar," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Who Learns That Her Hobby of Stealing is Wrong

Recent release “The Sock Burglar” from Covenant Books author Hoot Bagilli and illustrator Lisa Nix is a captivating story that follows a dog named Bubbles who loves to steal socks and keep them stored away. But after one fateful day, Bubbles makes an important discovery and begins second-guessing her burglarizing ways.