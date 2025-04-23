Author Tawni Martin’s New Book, "Settle Me: A Divorce Recovery Devotional for Women," is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Foster Healing After Enduring a Divorce
Recent release “Settle Me: A Divorce Recovery Devotional for Women” from Covenant Books author Tawni Martin is a heartfelt and eye-opening memoir that documents the author’s journey through her own divorce, offering hope for those who have faced a similar struggle so that they may find healing from the lasting physical, emotional, and spiritual impacts that divorce can cause.
Yakima, WA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tawni Martin, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired public-school teacher who enjoys traveling, walking, reading, sewing, and spending time with friends and family, has completed her new book, “Settle Me: A Divorce Recovery Devotional for Women”: a powerful, faith-based guide designed to help those navigating the challenging landscape of divorce.
“‘Settle Me’ is specifically written for Christian women who have gone through or are going through a separation or divorce,” writes Martin. “However, the content could benefit anyone (even men) for the heart of the message encourages people to be their best selves—the self God created each of His children to be. Some topics covered include identity, insecurity, mourning, loneliness, setting boundaries, and dealing with the holidays.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tawni Martin’s new book draws from the author’s own experiences in divorce to provide a deeply personal guide towards navigating this difficult moment in one’s life. Emotionally stirring and candid, “Settle Me” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who carry with them the scars of divorce, helping them to know that God is there to provide comfort in their time of need.
Readers can purchase “Settle Me: A Divorce Recovery Devotional for Women” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Settle Me’ is specifically written for Christian women who have gone through or are going through a separation or divorce,” writes Martin. “However, the content could benefit anyone (even men) for the heart of the message encourages people to be their best selves—the self God created each of His children to be. Some topics covered include identity, insecurity, mourning, loneliness, setting boundaries, and dealing with the holidays.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tawni Martin’s new book draws from the author’s own experiences in divorce to provide a deeply personal guide towards navigating this difficult moment in one’s life. Emotionally stirring and candid, “Settle Me” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who carry with them the scars of divorce, helping them to know that God is there to provide comfort in their time of need.
Readers can purchase “Settle Me: A Divorce Recovery Devotional for Women” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories