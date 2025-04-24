Author John Cantirino’s New Book, "The Adventures of Eepy and Beepy," is a Charming Tale About Two Raindrops That Explores the Steps of the Water Cycle
Recent release “The Adventures of Eepy and Beepy” from Covenant Books author John Cantirino is a captivating story that follows Eepy and Beepy, two raindrops who long to explore the world beyond their rain cloud. After waiting for their moment to shine, Eepy and Beepy finally set off on their own and discover the fascinating phenomenon known as the water cycle.
Brooklyn, NY, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Cantirino, a lifelong resident of Brooklyn as well as a father of two adult children, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Eepy and Beepy”: a riveting tale of two raindrops who journey down the Earth below and discover all the incredible sights to see outside of their rain cloud.
“This is the story of two raindrops, Eepy and Beepy, who are curious and excited in finding out about the world beyond their own little cloud,” writes Cantirino. “Eepy and Beepy have an exciting adventure, through which children learn about the rain cycle, and come to realize happiness can be found right at home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Cantirino’s new book was originally created as a bedtime story for the author’s children, which he now shares in the hopes of bringing smiles to other young readers. With colorful artwork to help bring Cantirino’s story to life, “The Adventures of Eepy and Beepy” is sure to delight readers of all ages while helping them learn all about the water cycle and the many steps it takes for water to turn into rain.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Eepy and Beepy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
