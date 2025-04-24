Author John Cantirino’s New Book, "The Adventures of Eepy and Beepy," is a Charming Tale About Two Raindrops That Explores the Steps of the Water Cycle

Recent release “The Adventures of Eepy and Beepy” from Covenant Books author John Cantirino is a captivating story that follows Eepy and Beepy, two raindrops who long to explore the world beyond their rain cloud. After waiting for their moment to shine, Eepy and Beepy finally set off on their own and discover the fascinating phenomenon known as the water cycle.