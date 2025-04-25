Authors Dr. Kevin Sieling and Angela Johnson’s New Book, "Blessed Beyond Limits," is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir Revealing the Resilience of the Human Spirit

Recent release “Blessed Beyond Limits” from Covenant Books authors Dr. Kevin Sieling and Angela Johnson is a powerful and thought-provoking account that centers around Angela as she learns to overcome unimaginable odds when, at eight months old, meningitis leads to a traumatic brain injury, leaving the right side of her body paralyzed.