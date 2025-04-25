Authors Dr. Kevin Sieling and Angela Johnson’s New Book, "Blessed Beyond Limits," is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir Revealing the Resilience of the Human Spirit
Recent release “Blessed Beyond Limits” from Covenant Books authors Dr. Kevin Sieling and Angela Johnson is a powerful and thought-provoking account that centers around Angela as she learns to overcome unimaginable odds when, at eight months old, meningitis leads to a traumatic brain injury, leaving the right side of her body paralyzed.
Queen Creek, AZ, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kevin Sieling, the author of “When the Sieling Comes Crashing Down”, and Angela Johnson, who enjoys serving at her church and being in nature, have completed their new book, “Blessed Beyond Limits”: an inspiring memoir of resilience and perseverance as readers follow along on Angela’s journey to take back her life following a life-threatening medical episode.
In “Blessed Beyond Limits,” Dr. Kevin Sieling and Angela Johnson recount Angela’s experiences as she faces a life-altering challenge at just eight months old, when meningitis led to a stroke and traumatic brain injury, paralyzing the right side of her body. Yet Angela’s journey is defined not by her limitations but by her unyielding spirit. With steadfast faith and fortitude, she overcomes every obstacle, demonstrating that true strength comes from within.
“Over several months, while Angela and I met regularly at Rock Point Church in Queen Creek, Arizona, members of her family shared their life stories with me through a series of virtual interviews,” shares Dr. Sieling. “Her words and experiences form the heart of this memoir, and I had the honor of putting her story into written form. This book is a collaborative effort, reflecting her voice and journey, and we hope it will resonate with, connect with, and inspire its readers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Kevin Sieling and Angela Johnson’s new book is an enlightening story of strength and courage that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they witness Angela’s trials and triumphs with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Blessed Beyond Limits” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Blessed Beyond Limits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
