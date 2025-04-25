Author Brandon Sturgill’s New Book, "Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ," Explores Living a Life Led by God’s Teachings

Recent release “Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Brandon Sturgill is a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of how one can forge a life centered around God’s teachings and Scripture in order to achieve healing and salvation.