Author Brandon Sturgill’s New Book, "Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ," Explores Living a Life Led by God’s Teachings
Recent release “Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Brandon Sturgill is a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of how one can forge a life centered around God’s teachings and Scripture in order to achieve healing and salvation.
Kitts Hill, OH, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Sturgill, who currently lives in Kitts Hill, Ohio, and enjoys theology and philosophy from a heavenly perspective, has completed his new book, “Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ”: a faith-based read designed to help others fully open their hearts and minds up to the Lord’s ways.
“Do you want to see the face of God the Father? Do you want to take your relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ to a deeper level?” writes Sturgill. “As a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, it is your duty and privilege to go deeper. Step into the deeper deep unto deeps of God and discover how you can see the face of God the Father, how to make the confession of ‘Jesus Christ is Lord’ your eagle wings, take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to front door of Satan and to the golden city of Lucifer, and so much more.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brandon Sturgill’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to not only spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ but also tell the Bride of Christ that the Lord Jesus Christ loves her. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “Proceeding from the Father” promises to serve as the ultimate resource for anyone seeking to live a life of God’s own design.
Readers can purchase “Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
