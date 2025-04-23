Author Len Koepsell’s Newest "Two Novellas" Tells Us Two Stories of Engaging Young Characters Who Find Themselves at Crossroads in Life
Recent release “Two Novellas” from Page Publishing author Len Koepsell is riveting read of two stories of young ingenues, one who discovers Hollywood is not all it’s cracked up to be, the other, a young filmmaker, who experiences a life changing adventure with a man who looks like founding father Benjamin Franklin.
San Luis Obispo, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Len Koepsell first forged a career of producing and managing live entertainment acts throughout the United States and Canada. As an author, his latest published work is a book of two life-affirming stories simply entitled “Two Novellas.”
Koepsell shares, “‘The Golden Flyswatter’ takes us to a retro dive bar in Santa Monica, California, where young Natalie Schoenfeldt, an ingénue from Wisconsin, gets a job cocktailing. She soon realizes that the patrons are not who they seem, and Hollywood opportunities may not be either.
“‘The Walk of Washington’ takes us to present-day Philadelphia, where a young filmmaker is playing piano to pay the rent. When he meets an older gentleman who looks a lot like Benjamin Franklin, the most excellent adventure of his young adult life begins.”
Published by Page Publishing, Len Koepsell’s enthralling stories will transport readers as they accompany two young aspiring artists who come of age while discovering truths about themselves and the world around them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Two Novellas” is sure to resonate with leaders from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Two Novellas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
