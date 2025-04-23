Author Len Koepsell’s Newest "Two Novellas" Tells Us Two Stories of Engaging Young Characters Who Find Themselves at Crossroads in Life

Recent release “Two Novellas” from Page Publishing author Len Koepsell is riveting read of two stories of young ingenues, one who discovers Hollywood is not all it’s cracked up to be, the other, a young filmmaker, who experiences a life changing adventure with a man who looks like founding father Benjamin Franklin.