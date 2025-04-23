Author Dr. Ravi Sethi PhD, MBA’s New Book, “Once I Was a Democrat,” Urges Americans to Move to an Issue-Based Democracy and Away from the Current Two-Party System
Recent release “Once I Was a Democrat” from Page Publishing author Dr. Ravi Sethi PhD, MBA is a thought-provoking read that explores the issues that the current party-based democratic system within America has led to, revealing how a more issue-based democracy could lead to a more sustainable future for the nation while removing corrupt politicians from their seat of power.
Palo Alto, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ravi Sethi PhD, MBA, a high-tech entrepreneur for thirty years who still runs a medical ultrasound company involved in advanced research on cancer detection and blood flow for the heart and the blood vessels, has completed his new book, “Once I Was a Democrat”: an enlightening look at how the party-based democracy of America has led to corruption and mistrust, offering a new solution that would create a governmental body that better represents the needs and desires of its constituents.
“Our politicians are opportunistic and divisive,” writes Dr. Sethi. “Essentially, we elect mini kings and queens who misuse and manipulate their power to stay elected perpetually. We need to make sure that our elected representatives obey the true opinion of their constituents. We need to bring our democracy into the new age of high-technology era and introduce easy-to-use voting or polling tools to create a true ‘issue-based’ democracy—not party-based. It will create a better checks and balances system for people.
“The issues that affect economic health of our people should not be subjected to the vagaries of politicians. The book describes the issues and the positions taken predominantly by the Democrats, and Republicans as well, that are not optimal for the economic health of all people—excessive and unthoughtful immigration, race- or group-based preferences, complex tax system, poorly implemented welfare system, and little or no efforts to increase the wages, income, or net worth of middle and poor segments of our society.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Ravi Sethi PhD, MBA’s engaging tale highlights the current structural weaknesses in America’s democracy, suggesting reasonable solutions in which the nation can isolate the personality influences of politicians and people can convey a direct influence on policies. Through sharing his writings, Dr. Sethi aims to encourage readers to respect one’s differences, compromise on ideologies, focus primarily to improve economic health of all people, and stop digging one’s heels on one’s own methodologies if there is any hope of truly saving the nation before it is too late.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Once I Was a Democrat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
