Author Susan Wolff’s New Book, "Gertrude and the Bullfrog," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Group of Friends Who Accept a Newcomer at Their Pond
Recent release “Gertrude and the Bullfrog” from Page Publishing author Susan Wolff is a charming story that centers around Gertrude the goose, who discovers a quirky bullfrog at her pond. Initially getting off on the wrong foot, the bullfrog manages to save the day, proving himself to be a useful new companion.
Deerfield, IL, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Susan Wolff, a loving grandmother as well as a retired elementary school teacher living in the Chicagoland area, has completed her new book, “Gertrude and the Bullfrog”: a fun tale of a group of friends who must learn to accept a newcomer into their midst.
In “Gertrude and the Bullfrog,” Gertrude the goose makes a startling discovery after she meets a bullfrog who is visiting her pond. After a rocky introduction, Gertrude and her friends learn to embrace Bogart's differences.
“‘Gertrude and the Bullfrog’ is a delightful story about friendship, tolerance, and acceptance,” writes Wolff. “Readers will enjoy a visit to the pond and embrace the friends who live there. Have fun!”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Wolff’s fun-loving tale is the third installment in the author’s “Friends at the Pond” series and will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Gertrude and Bogart’s adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Wolff’s story to life, “Gertrude and the Bullfrog” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to look past their differences with others.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Gertrude and the Bullfrog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
