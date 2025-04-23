Author Susan Wolff’s New Book, "Gertrude and the Bullfrog," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Group of Friends Who Accept a Newcomer at Their Pond

Recent release “Gertrude and the Bullfrog” from Page Publishing author Susan Wolff is a charming story that centers around Gertrude the goose, who discovers a quirky bullfrog at her pond. Initially getting off on the wrong foot, the bullfrog manages to save the day, proving himself to be a useful new companion.