Author Michael Paladines’s New Book, “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day: A Grandmother's Wish,” Follows a Grandmother’s Story as She Looks Back on Her Time as a Mother

Recent release “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day: A Grandmother's Wish” from Page Publishing author Michael Paladines is a charming tale that centers around a grandmother who, while sitting on a park bench, wishes to relive her time as a mother. Thinking back, she reminisces on important moments as she helped her children navigate their lives.