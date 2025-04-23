Author Michael Paladines’s New Book, “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day: A Grandmother's Wish,” Follows a Grandmother’s Story as She Looks Back on Her Time as a Mother
Recent release “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day: A Grandmother's Wish” from Page Publishing author Michael Paladines is a charming tale that centers around a grandmother who, while sitting on a park bench, wishes to relive her time as a mother. Thinking back, she reminisces on important moments as she helped her children navigate their lives.
Oswego, IL, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Paladines, a professor who teaches health department food safety certification around the Midwest and enjoys spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day: A Grandmother's Wish”: a heartfelt story of a grandmother who revisits crucial moments of her time as a mother while raising her three children and spending quality time with them, all while preparing them for adulthood.
“Have you ever wanted and wished to go back to a time that meant the most to you? ‘If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day’ allows an endearing grandmother to visit those times that she loved,” writes Paladines. “Every parent loves the times that were spent with their kids, so going back brings wonderful memories that are cherished forever. Take a trip back with her and witness wonderful memories that can never be taken away.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Paladines’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages discover the incredible love that all mothers hold in their hearts for their children, helping them to overcome whatever challenges they may face in life. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Paladines’s story to life, “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day” is sure delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day: A Grandmother's Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Have you ever wanted and wished to go back to a time that meant the most to you? ‘If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day’ allows an endearing grandmother to visit those times that she loved,” writes Paladines. “Every parent loves the times that were spent with their kids, so going back brings wonderful memories that are cherished forever. Take a trip back with her and witness wonderful memories that can never be taken away.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Paladines’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages discover the incredible love that all mothers hold in their hearts for their children, helping them to overcome whatever challenges they may face in life. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Paladines’s story to life, “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day” is sure delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If I Could Be Mommy for One More Day: A Grandmother's Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories