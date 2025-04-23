Author Tyler Williams’s New Book, "The Dreaded Sunshine," is a Thrilling Novel That Plunges Readers Into a Unique and Fascinating World Where a Mystic Battle Emerges
Recent release “The Dreaded Sunshine” from Page Publishing author Tyler Williams follows the political turmoil that takes place after a meteorite made a substance unknown to the periodic table crashes on the border of Rosellon and Akamot.
Madison, AL, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tyler Williams has completed his new book, “The Dreaded Sunshine”: a gripping and potent narrative that takes readers along for the political unraveling that follows an unexpected meteorite crash.
After failing to secure total control of what would be known as Krydium, King Ito of Rosellon is forced to abdicate in humiliation. He and his brother, Prime Minister Toshiki Ichimada, are replaced by Grand Councilor Adama Keita as the nation’s head of state and government. Crown princess Rika Ichimada rages at having the throne she was to inherit ripped away. In her anger, she realizes the effect of Krydium on a person’s DNA as she is gifted with the power of telekinesis. Five years later, Rosellon is embroiled in a crisis with its renegade paramilitary, led by the former prime minister. The grand councilor’s daughter, Aminata Keita, is a Krydian with the power to manipulate energy. Motivated by the assassination attempt on her father at her graduation, she decides to become a soldier in the army of Rosellon. In the twisting path that conditions her to develop as a soldier, she is placed in the company of the country’s 180 most powerful soldiers under the command of captain Rika Ichimada.
Growing up in a small fishing town in the South, author Tyler Christian Williams had a very active imagination. He had an appreciation for action-oriented stories with compelling characters. As he grew, Williams developed a skill for critiquing stories in film, television, and gaming. Out of this tendency to critique, he acquired a sense of what makes a good story. After attaining his degree in political science, he compiled his thoughts on his favorite media and decided to make a story of his own. In his study of superhuman abilities and story structure, his creative process was influenced by some of the greatest science fiction and shonen anime. He imagined a diverse group of characters who develop with one another and their environment. In this novella, he focuses on characters wielding superhuman abilities and their actions that transform the plot.
Williams begins, “On the tenth of January in 2179, a meteorite crashes on the border of the Democratic Republic of Akamot and the Kingdom of Rosellon. The crater it leaves is one hundred meters in diameter and fifteen meters in depth. The substance the rock is made of is unknown to the periodic table. Krydium, as it has come to be known, had outstanding capabilities. In its uncorrupted state, it could be used as a cure for ailments, a method to heal wounds and scars, and a reliable power source.”
He continues, “Seeing the potential capital gain from having complete control of this substance, King Ito of Rosellon launches an incursion into Akamot on the third of March to establish a monopoly on krydium. Queen Ryoko, who was an accomplished general in the army before marrying the king, advises him to abide by the agreement he signed with Chairman Tokala Hatahali to share this valuable resource and avoid the risk of losing it all. Prime Minister Toshiki Ichimada, Ito’s brother, convinces him to take the grave risk and launch the incursion. The king believed it would be a sure success since he was personally leading this assault on Akamot’s sovereignty. Unfortunately for His Majesty, Chairman Tokala expertly anticipated his greed, and so he would instead pay for his arrogance with his pride and his crown on the twenty-eighth of August 2179.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tyler Williams’s imaginative tale allows readers to follow along as Aminata seeks to put an end to the former prime minister’s fury and the captain plans to claim the crown she never received at any cost.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “The Dreaded Sunshine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
