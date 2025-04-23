Author Edward Douglas Strahan’s New Book, "Welcome to My Dash," is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs That Have Come to Define His Life

Recent release “Welcome to My Dash” from Page Publishing author Edward Douglas Strahan is a stirring autobiographical account that documents the author’s life, or the “dash” that separates one’s birth and death date. With each turn of the page, Strahan invites readers to have an intimate look at his past, chronicling the challenges and blessings that have impacted his life’s journey.