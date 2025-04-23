Author Edward Douglas Strahan’s New Book, "Welcome to My Dash," is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs That Have Come to Define His Life
Recent release “Welcome to My Dash” from Page Publishing author Edward Douglas Strahan is a stirring autobiographical account that documents the author’s life, or the “dash” that separates one’s birth and death date. With each turn of the page, Strahan invites readers to have an intimate look at his past, chronicling the challenges and blessings that have impacted his life’s journey.
Red Bluff, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edward Douglas Strahan, a loving husband and father, has completed his new book, “Welcome to My Dash”: a compelling series of stories that follows the author as he reflects upon his life, highlighting both the trials and success he has faced to bring him to his present day.
“When we are born, our birth date is recorded; and when we die, our death date is recorded, usually with a dash separating the two,” writes Strahan. “That dash represents our whole life! It follows then that to gauge the quality of the life we lived, we must dissect that dash. That is what I have attempted to do here. Even though my dash is still active, I will bring you up to the present and leave life to determine the outcome. I welcome you as a friend and hope you feel likewise after you finish reading about my dash (so far).”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Douglas Strahan’s enthralling account came about after the author suffered a health scare in 2023, after which his wife and daughter encouraged him to finish his manuscript to ensure that his story gets told. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Welcome to My Dash” is sure to captivate readers, inspiring them to reflect upon their own life’s journey.
