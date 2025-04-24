Author L. K. Crowson’s New Book, "Ensnared," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Investigation Into the Mysterious Killings of Single Male Officers of the Law

Recent release “Ensnared” from Page Publishing author L. K. Crowson is a stirring crime drama that centers around the murders of single male law officers and the innocent officers being set up to take the fall for each crime. When a dear friend is implicated in these killings, Jason, Rachel, and Lani must investigate the murder themselves in order to clear the name of Detective Ed Hernandez.