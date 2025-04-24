Author L. K. Crowson’s New Book, "Ensnared," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Investigation Into the Mysterious Killings of Single Male Officers of the Law
Recent release “Ensnared” from Page Publishing author L. K. Crowson is a stirring crime drama that centers around the murders of single male law officers and the innocent officers being set up to take the fall for each crime. When a dear friend is implicated in these killings, Jason, Rachel, and Lani must investigate the murder themselves in order to clear the name of Detective Ed Hernandez.
Kalama, WA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- L. K. Crowson, a loving wife and mother who currently resides in Washington state with her family, has completed her new book, “Ensnared”: a riveting story of a series of murders and the innocent police officers being framed for the crime, leading to an investigation to clear one detective’s name.
“There is someone killing single male officers of the law and setting up other officers as the killer,” writes Crowson. “Then the focus falls on Detective Ed Hernandez, a close friend of the Devereux family. Jason, Rachel, and Lani dive into the investigation to clear Ed of these charges against him. The real killer wants Ed dead. Can Jason and Lani protect Ed in the process of clearing him of the allegations against him? Jake, Rachel’s son with Down syndrome, is there to help again in his own special way.”
Published by Page Publishing, L. K. Crowson’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Jason and Lani’s investigation to help Ed while also uncovering who could really be behind these mass murders. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Ensnared” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers guessing with each twist and turn right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ensnared” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
