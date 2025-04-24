Author Bill Jackson’s New Book, "What Is a Reputation," is a Poignant Memoir That Offers Readers a Stirring Reflection of the Author’s Pursuit of Spiritual Truths in Life
Recent release “What Is a Reputation” from Page Publishing author Bill Jackson is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon the struggles he has faced, alongside the triumphs and successes that have come to define him. With each turn of the page, Jackson’s life story promises to challenge the reader’s conventional wisdom and belief systems.
Henry, IL, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bill Jackson, who has worked as a truck driver since the 1980s, has completed his new book, “What Is a Reputation”: a gripping and thought-provoking tale that chronicles the author’s journey towards spiritual truth and wisdom throughout his life, documenting how one’s life choices come to define not only their time on Earth but their memory after they are gone.
“One day you are born, and you live your life one day at a time, and every day is a new and different day,” writes Jackson. “Many people have differences in their upbringing, and many times some people are raised harder than others, but in the grand scheme of things, it does not always go perfect. Adversity builds character, and character brings patience, and patience, well, patience is very hard to receive without the correctness of mind. Temperament is when the dross is knocked off the top of the gold, and all that’s left is the purest of shine. Every person on earth goes through the process of being a work in progress for the purest of shine. Like it or not, the heart of mankind does not like the process of being perfected. Here is a bit of my story about my life. It will challenge your common sense and belief system. Like it is said, many times the truth is harder to believe than the lies. Well, buckle up. This is one of those times!
“Remember, words have meaning and function in all our lives, and every word and action is written in the books in heaven.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Jackson’s engaging tale is not just an account of the author’s life but a reflection on the human condition and the spiritual truths available to those willing to seek them. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “What Is a Reputation” draws upon the author’s own spiritual evolution and challenges to deliver a poignant and heartfelt testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What Is a Reputation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
