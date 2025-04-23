Conch Shell Productions Presents “Create Your Solo Show” Online Workshop with Award-Winning Performer Juliette Jeffers
Flushing, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions is proud to present Create Your Solo Show a two-part online workshop led by acclaimed Caribbean-American actor, playwright, and solo show coach Juliette Jeffers. Designed to guide artists through the process of developing and elevating their one-person performances, the workshop takes place on Thursday, April 24 and Thursday, May 1, from 7:00 to 9:30 PM EST.
Open to performers of all experience levels, this dynamic series will provide practical tools and creative insight into the structure, storytelling, and emotional depth of solo work. Participants will explore their personal narratives, receive direct feedback, and walk away with a deeper understanding of how to bring their unique voice to the stage.
Workshop Highlights Include:
Discovering your story through visualization, journaling, and writing prompts
Understanding the structure of a solo show
Developing characters and point of view
Strategies for confident performance and authentic storytelling
Live feedback on 2–3 pages of participant work (Zoom Room only)
Juliette Jeffers, whose award-winning solo shows have toured nationally, brings decades of experience helping artists uncover truth and vulnerability in their work. Her powerful coaching style encourages performers to embrace their lived experiences and transform them into compelling theatrical narratives.
Registration is now open via www.conchshellproductions.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-solo-show-workshop-tickets-1311270067069?aff=oddtdtcreator
Participants can choose between two levels of engagement:
Zoom Room Access (interactive, limited capacity)
YouTube Live Chat Access (view-only)
This program is part of Conch Shell Productions’ ongoing mission to amplify underrepresented voices and support the development of bold, socially impactful Caribbean Diaspora storytelling in theater and film.
About Conch Shell Productions:
Founded by Haitian-American actor and director Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Conch Shell Productions is a Queens-based nonprofit dedicated to developing and presenting new works by Caribbean-American and Caribbean Diaspora artists that inspire dialogue and social change.
Contact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
