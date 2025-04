New Local Business Launch: Digital Marketing Support for Lafayette's Small Businesses

Lafayette, LA, April 23, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Xcel Digital Solutions Brings Affordable, AI-Powered Digital Marketing Services to Lafayette's Small Business CommunitySmall businesses in Lafayette now have a powerful new ally in the digital world. Xcel Digital Solutions, a locally owned digital marketing agency, is proud to offer affordable, cutting-edge services designed specifically to help small businesses grow their online presence and compete effectively.Founded on the belief that every business deserves access to high-quality marketing, Xcel Digital Solutions specializes in:- Custom website design- Search engine optimization (SEO)- Google Ads (PPC) management- Social media management and advertising- Google Business Profile optimization- Reputation management“Many small businesses know they need digital marketing but aren’t sure where to start — or feel priced out,” said Adam Juckett, Founder and Creative Director. “At Xcel Digital Solutions, we're proud to offer smart, affordable marketing strategies using the latest AI-driven technologies to fuel our clients' digital dominance.”For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.xceldigitalsolutions.com or call (337) 573-9773.Media Contact:Adam R. JuckettXcel Digital SolutionsEmail: adam@xceldigitalsolutions.comPhone: (337) 573-9773Website: www.xceldigitalsolutions.com