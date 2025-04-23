New Local Business Launch: Digital Marketing Support for Lafayette's Small Businesses
Xcel Digital Solutions, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, announces the launch of affordable, AI-powered digital marketing services tailored for small businesses. Specializing in SEO, website design, Google Ads, social media management, and online reputation services, Xcel is committed to helping local businesses enhance their online presence, drive growth, and compete effectively in today’s digital landscape.
Lafayette, LA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Xcel Digital Solutions Brings Affordable, AI-Powered Digital Marketing Services to Lafayette's Small Business Community
Small businesses in Lafayette now have a powerful new ally in the digital world. Xcel Digital Solutions, a locally owned digital marketing agency, is proud to offer affordable, cutting-edge services designed specifically to help small businesses grow their online presence and compete effectively.
Founded on the belief that every business deserves access to high-quality marketing, Xcel Digital Solutions specializes in:
- Custom website design
- Search engine optimization (SEO)
- Google Ads (PPC) management
- Social media management and advertising
- Google Business Profile optimization
- Reputation management
“Many small businesses know they need digital marketing but aren’t sure where to start — or feel priced out,” said Adam Juckett, Founder and Creative Director. “At Xcel Digital Solutions, we're proud to offer smart, affordable marketing strategies using the latest AI-driven technologies to fuel our clients' digital dominance.”
For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.xceldigitalsolutions.com or call (337) 573-9773.
Media Contact:
Adam R. Juckett
Xcel Digital Solutions
Email: adam@xceldigitalsolutions.com
Phone: (337) 573-9773
Website: www.xceldigitalsolutions.com
