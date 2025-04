InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest Set to Bring Classic and Contemporary Funk to Houston

Houston, TX, April 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest is more than a concert — it’s a tribute to funk’s legacy, interpreted through the lens of modern musicianship,” said the band’s spokesperson. “This event celebrates the genre’s enduring influence with a powerful live performance in an intimate open-air setting.”Tickets are currently available, including a General Admission early bird option priced at $10 and a VIP All Access package, which includes official merchandise, a meet-and-greet opportunity, and access to a future band recording session. The performance will also be available via global livestream for $10, allowing broader access to the show for audiences unable to attend in person.Event DetailsWhat: InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFestWhen: Friday, May 2, 2025Where: AvantGarden, Houston, TXTime: Doors at 7:00 PM | Show at 9:00 PMTickets: $10 Early Bird | VIP Packages Available | $10 Livestream AccessFor additional information and ticket sales, visit the Instasoul Music website.