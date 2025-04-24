InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest Set to Bring Classic and Contemporary Funk to Houston

InstaSoul Live World Funk Band will present InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest on Friday, May 2, 2025, at AvantGarden in Houston. The event will feature three sets of Classic Funk and Soul music, with performances of songs by artists such as Prince, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, and Sade, alongside original material from InstaSoul, including the track “Get Up On the Groove.”