InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest Set to Bring Classic and Contemporary Funk to Houston
InstaSoul Live World Funk Band will present InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest on Friday, May 2, 2025, at AvantGarden in Houston. The event will feature three sets of Classic Funk and Soul music, with performances of songs by artists such as Prince, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, and Sade, alongside original material from InstaSoul, including the track “Get Up On the Groove.”
Houston, TX, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest is more than a concert — it’s a tribute to funk’s legacy, interpreted through the lens of modern musicianship,” said the band’s spokesperson. “This event celebrates the genre’s enduring influence with a powerful live performance in an intimate open-air setting.”
Tickets are currently available, including a General Admission early bird option priced at $10 and a VIP All Access package, which includes official merchandise, a meet-and-greet opportunity, and access to a future band recording session. The performance will also be available via global livestream for $10, allowing broader access to the show for audiences unable to attend in person.
Event Details
What: InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest
When: Friday, May 2, 2025
Where: AvantGarden, Houston, TX
Time: Doors at 7:00 PM | Show at 9:00 PM
Tickets: $10 Early Bird | VIP Packages Available | $10 Livestream Access
For additional information and ticket sales, visit the Instasoul Music website.
Mike Colgan
832-422-7133
https://instasoulmusic.com
instasoulmusic@gmail.com
