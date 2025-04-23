Académie D’Investissement Triomphal: Henri Lumière Launches “Heritage and Society” Module
On the occasion of its third anniversary, the Académie D'Investissement Triomphal, founded by Henri Lumière, launches a new interdisciplinary training program focused on sustainable investment, family governance, and the evolving role of wealth in society.
Paris, France, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Three years after its founding, the Académie D'Investissement Triomphal takes a significant step forward in its educational mission. The institution, led by Henri Lumière, announces the launch of a new training module titled “Heritage and Society,” designed to place human, cultural, and intergenerational dimensions at the heart of financial education.
This initiative responds to a growing consensus: investment today must be approached in light of its social, environmental, and familial implications. The new module offers a cross-disciplinary perspective on wealth management, combining insights from economics, sociology, legal studies, and the history of financial institutions.
Key topics include:
The evolution of ownership and inheritance in the digital age;
Family governance and conflict mediation in the management of shared assets;
The impact of demographic and ecological transitions on asset value;
The rise of collective awareness around responsible and inclusive finance.
Henri Lumière, founder of the Académie, emphasizes:
“Finance cannot remain an abstract exercise. It is also a family story, a tool for social projection, and a carrier of values. This module invites us to rethink our relationship with legacy, risk, and transmission.”
The “Heritage and Society” module will complement the eight foundational pillars of the Académie’s existing curriculum. It is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining lectures, case studies, interdisciplinary dialogues, and practical workshops.
The launch of this module is part of a broader set of initiatives marking the Académie’s third anniversary, including:
The creation of the Prix Lumière for Financial Education, which honors civic initiatives advancing public financial literacy;
The publication of the “Three Years, Three Ideas for the Future” report, outlining faculty proposals for the future of ethical investing;
The formation of alumni-led working groups to co-develop future components of the curriculum.
Founded in 2022, the Académie D'Investissement Triomphal is committed to training citizens capable of understanding today’s economic challenges, acting with clarity, and passing on knowledge responsibly. By combining expertise, ethics, and cultural insight, the institution offers a distinct voice in the European educational landscape.
For more information, please visit: https://kxtz.top
For more information, please visit: https://kxtz.top
Contact
Julien Moreau
+33 737323014
https://kxtz.top
Categories