Lauren Kay Honored as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Twin Cities, MN, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Kay of Twin Cities, Minnesota, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of coaching and counseling. Kay will be included in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Lauren Kay
Kay is an author, therapist, and empowerment coach dedicated to helping women step into the person they aspire to be through Kay Koaching. Her work focuses on trauma counseling for youth and empowering women, particularly women who are longing for more in their lives, whether it be amplified confidence or how to unlock their full potential to accomplish new personal or professional goals. Kay conducts workshops and serves as an empowerment speaker, offering guidance through her published workbooks and speaking engagements.
Also an author, Kay has written two books: "The Power in Permission: Stepping Out of What Now and Into What's Next After a Toxic Relationship" and "You're My Superhero."
Lauren holds an L.G.S.W. and earned her M.S.W. from Saint Catherine University in 2022.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
