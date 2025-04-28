Author Alfred Richard Hudson’s New Book, “From DNEPR to Delaware,” is a Powerful and True-to-Life Work of Historical Fiction About Survival in Nazi-Occupied Ukraine

Recent release “From DNEPR to Delaware” from Page Publishing author Alfred Richard Hudson is a textured, romanticized work of historical fiction that vividly describes the chaos of the worst time in human history, when society toed the almost imperceptible thin line between good and evil.