Author Alfred Richard Hudson’s New Book, “From DNEPR to Delaware,” is a Powerful and True-to-Life Work of Historical Fiction About Survival in Nazi-Occupied Ukraine
Recent release “From DNEPR to Delaware” from Page Publishing author Alfred Richard Hudson is a textured, romanticized work of historical fiction that vividly describes the chaos of the worst time in human history, when society toed the almost imperceptible thin line between good and evil.
New York, NY, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alfred Richard Hudson, a survivor of WWII Ukraine and slave labor in Nazi Germany, has completed his/her new book, “From DNEPR to Delaware”: an impactful work of historical fiction that centers on a young man named Slava, who defies the odds of survival simply through his wit and desire to do what is morally right.
Author Alfred Richard Hudson became a U.S. citizen in 1953 after serving in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart for an injury suffered during the conflict. Alfred was multifaceted, possessing great scientific technical skills, and was a natural polyglot as evidenced by his career and writings. He was a merchant seaman, chemist, college professor, translator-interpreter, chem abstractor, and intelligence officer, retiring from the U.S. State Department in the 1990s. He passed away in 2021.
Hudson writes, “The narrative details the journey of Slava, the main character, from Dnepr to Delaware. Despite suffering from seasickness, he diligently fulfills his duties aboard the ship Allella. His resilience is highlighted by his survival through German-occupied Ukraine, Nazi Germany’s forced labor, allied bombardments, and the threat of Soviet repatriation. Slava’s internal conflict is evident as he grapples with his identity as an ‘enemy of the state’ due to circumstances beyond his control. His past experiences with interrogation by the KGB and his inability to express loyalty to the Soviet homeland underscore his struggle. Slava’s escape to the West symbolizes his choice of freedom over oppression. His determination to work hard and show gratitude for the refuge he’s been given is a testament to his character.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alfred Richard Hudson’s engaging tale depicts Slava’s journey, maneuvering between two evil forces—the zealous collaboration of the Ukrainian police and many of his fellow countrymen with the Nazis versus the Stalinist alternative of almost certain death or exile to Siberia. The work depicts his survival in German forced labor camps and allied bombings. These all occurred after being kidnapped off the street at the age of fifteen by fellow countrymen in the then-city of Dnepropetrovsk. He would never see his family again. These were all underpinned by the constant fear of repatriation to the nascent Soviet Union. He feared he would be lumped in with his traitorous Ukrainian countrymen. Under the iron fist of Joseph Stalin, he, too, would be viewed as a traitor, putting the lives of his family in danger.
