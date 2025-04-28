Author Gary Robinson’s New Book, "The Key of David," is a Compelling, Faith-Based Read That Explores the Path to Revelation and Salvation Through God’s Word
Recent release “The Key of David” from Page Publishing author Gary Robinson is a fascinating exploration of the concept of the Key of David that is found within the Holy Bible. Drawing from over thirty years of Biblical study, Robinson shares his writings to offer readers a path to salvation and a deeper relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.
Baker City, OR, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Robinson, a retired state employee out of the military department who currently resides in Baker City, Oregon, has completed his new book, “The Key of David”: a riveting and poignant exploration of the paths to salvation that can be found within the Bible, focusing on the Key of David as a symbol of faith and access to God’s domain. Robinson served 6 years in the Marine Corp and 17 more in the National Guard.
“It took me thirty years of studying before I did it, but I did write this book from the voice of God, my Lord and Savior,” writes Robinson. “When God speaks, I run to greet Him. I wrote about 150 Bible studies in the last thirty years all with one finger and was about going to work for our in just teaching. So I always ask God what He wants me to do next. No answer. It took two weeks. I was sitting in my Bible room, and I prayed for God to tell me what next. And this soft voice said, ‘I want you to write a book on the key of David.’ So I followed what our Father asked! This book has the strait and narrow way. If this book doesn’t get you on your knees and pray to our Lord Jesus Christ for forgiveness of your poor, sick flesh, you cannot stop sinning without the Lord Jesus Christ. Read the book and learn the key of David. You can’t go wrong. Do you know why? Read Revelation 3:7 and be blessed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Robinson’s enthralling series will open up the mysteries of God’s Word, teaching readers how to not only read Scripture but actively study and live it as well. By sharing his writings, Robinson hopes to open the eyes and ears of his readers to the Holy Spirit, helping them to grow closer with God each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Key of David” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
