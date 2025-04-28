Author Charleen Walker’s New Book "Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island" is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl’s Courage and Positivity Following a Difficult Loss

Recent release “Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island” from Page Publishing author Charleen Walker is a stirring tale that centers around Wendy Lu, a young girl who sadly loses her parents during a big storm that hits their home in Hawaii. Despite her sadness, Wendy is encouraged by her grandparents to think positively and continue chasing after her dreams.