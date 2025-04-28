Author Charleen Walker’s New Book "Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island" is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl’s Courage and Positivity Following a Difficult Loss
Recent release “Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island” from Page Publishing author Charleen Walker is a stirring tale that centers around Wendy Lu, a young girl who sadly loses her parents during a big storm that hits their home in Hawaii. Despite her sadness, Wendy is encouraged by her grandparents to think positively and continue chasing after her dreams.
Greenbelt, MD, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charleen Walker, an author, singer, educator, holistic mental healer, CNP, and Christian therapist, has completed her new book, “Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island”: a riveting story of a young girl’s bravery and courage in the face of overwhelming odds who managed to continue pursuing her dreams with the help of her grandparents.
In “Wendy Lu’s Great Adventures to Pineapple Island,” readers are introduced to the titular heroine Wendy Lu, who lives in Hawaii with her parents and grandparents. But when a big storm hits, Wendy’s parents are sadly lost, and she must move in with her grandparents. Despite this, Wendy learns to find the strength and courage she needs to continue on and achieve her dreams, no matter how difficult things may seem.
Published by Page Publishing, Charleen Walker’s enthralling tale will help encourage young readers to improve their self-esteem and learn how to build courage in the face of adversity, all while exploring the positive aspect of nature, plants, and fruits. With colorful artwork to help bring Walker’s story to life, “Wendy Lu’s Great Adventure to Pineapple Island” is sure to help young readers find direction in discovering their dreams while staying on a positive path towards growth and success.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
