Strategic Managed Services Partnership Formed Between Sage Solutions Consulting and Kavaliro
Jacksonville, FL, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sage Solutions Consulting and Kavaliro have formed a strategic partnership to expand their managed services offering and advance the supporting technology and service infrastructure for current and future managed IT services customers.
Sage Solutions Consulting’s Managed Services division serves companies of all sizes from start ups to Fortune 500 across diverse industry sectors. Services include premium support teams, cloud management, robust cybersecurity management/ solutions, traditional help desk, hardware/ software acquisition and imaging, network management ,physical plant built outs for low voltage work, security equipment from cameras to access control and environmental monitoring.
Hugh Jetha, CEO of Sage Solutions Consulting, stated, "Our team is excited to accelerate our growth and expand our premier managed services footprint in Central Florida through this partnership. Our mission aligns with Kavaliro’s commitment to delivering value, superior support, and better technology."
“We’re thrilled to partner with Sage Solutions Consulting and tap into their proven strength in the managed services space. This collaboration allows us to provide even more value to our MSP clients while also leveraging Sage’s broader expertise across IT infrastructure, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Together, we’re creating a more comprehensive and agile offering that empowers our clients to stay ahead in an ever-evolving technology landscape.” – John Mahony, Managing Partner, Kavaliro
Jetha noted an ancillary benefit of the managed service relationship was that Sage is incorporating Kavaliro’s “Work Force Solutions” capabilities into their enterprise client offering. Work Force Solutions provides top tier technology talent search and acquisition for permanent and contract placement.
About Sage Solutions Consulting
Sage Solutions Consulting (Sage) is a comprehensive business IT advisory and consulting practice. For 25 years, Sage has helped clients around the world plan and execute strategic IT solutions that make them more productive, profitable and competitive. In addition to specialized SAP implementation and security capabilities, their work covers a range of areas from finance transformation, inventory management and regulatory compliance to every imaginable aspect of security. Sage is focused on productive relationships that build long term success.
About Kavaliro
Kavaliro is an award-winning professional services firm with offerings across the United States. Founded in Orlando in 2010, Kavaliro offers professional, technical, and workforce solutions with agility, assurance, and authenticity within the government and commercial sectors. Kavaliro excels at providing clients with integrated custom solutions, identifying and connecting the most qualified professionals to create solutions for companies’ critical projects. Ensuring the ongoing success of all types of businesses, Kavaliro's full suite of services includes Workforce Solutions; Managed IT Services; Project Services; and Government, Defense & National Security.
Hugh Jetha
877-646-7243
https://www.sagesolutionsinc.com/
