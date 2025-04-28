Julie Lauppe’s Newly Released "Father of Christmas" is a Heartfelt Retelling of the Nativity Story Through the Eyes of Joseph
“Father of Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Lauppe is an inspiring and imaginative retelling of the nativity story, offering readers a unique perspective on the birth of Christ as seen through the eyes of Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus.
Lincoln, CA, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Father of Christmas”: a heartfelt and imaginative retelling of the nativity story, exploring Joseph’s perspective on the miraculous events surrounding Christ’s birth. “Father of Christmas” is the creation of published author, Julie Lauppe, who resides with her husband and five children in beautiful Northern California, though she holds her Texas roots dear. After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Texas A&M University, she worked in both the finance and education sectors before staying home to raise her children. In moments beyond motherhood, she can be found tending to her garden and family pumpkin patch, enriching her faith life with study and fellowship, and enjoying the company of friends and family. She has written an article for Radiant magazine, yet Father of Christmas is her first published book.
Julie Lauppe shares, “The story of Jesus’s birth has been told many ways over the centuries. Love, calm, peace, and joy are all words to describe this most holy season. But what of awe, wonder, and the powerful love of God and family? And what about Joseph? Was his role simply a bystander leading Mary to the stable…or was it greater?
“What if Joseph told the story of Christmas from his point of view?
“Experience the wonder of the nativity story through the eyes and heart of Joseph, the earthly father of Christ, the father of Christmas. Gather your family, snuggle by the fireside, and enjoy this timeless story of Joseph’s unique perspective of the Christmas journey, and the struggles, triumphs, and awe of this most holy night.
“May this story bring new wonderment to the true meaning of Christmas and may the joy and love of Christ be ever in your hearts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Lauppe’s new book invites readers to see the nativity story in a new light, offering a fresh perspective on the struggles, faith, and love that shaped the first Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “Father of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Father of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Julie Lauppe shares, “The story of Jesus’s birth has been told many ways over the centuries. Love, calm, peace, and joy are all words to describe this most holy season. But what of awe, wonder, and the powerful love of God and family? And what about Joseph? Was his role simply a bystander leading Mary to the stable…or was it greater?
“What if Joseph told the story of Christmas from his point of view?
“Experience the wonder of the nativity story through the eyes and heart of Joseph, the earthly father of Christ, the father of Christmas. Gather your family, snuggle by the fireside, and enjoy this timeless story of Joseph’s unique perspective of the Christmas journey, and the struggles, triumphs, and awe of this most holy night.
“May this story bring new wonderment to the true meaning of Christmas and may the joy and love of Christ be ever in your hearts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Lauppe’s new book invites readers to see the nativity story in a new light, offering a fresh perspective on the struggles, faith, and love that shaped the first Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “Father of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Father of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories