Akintayo Emmanuel’s Newly Released "101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits" is a Compendium of God’s Wisdom Designed to Empower Believers to be Like Jesus
"101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits" by Christian Faith Publishing author Akintayo Emmanuel is a transformative collection of divine revelations, meticulously curated to illuminate the reader’s spiritual pilgrimage and fortify them with the wisdom and strength to triumph as overcomers in Christ.
Gambrills, MD, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits," a profound and transformative resource, "101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits" is designed for believers who seek deeper intimacy with God and the revolutionary power of His Word.
Authored by Dr. Akintayo Emmanuel, this compelling work reflects his divine calling as an intercessor, missionary, and overseer of God’s Remnant Assembly (Global).
Dr. Emmanuel is the director of GRA Mission Squad, a distinguished global conference speaker, an interculturalist, and a geneticist by profession. He is the CEO of the Global Leadership and Intercultural Studies Institute (GLISI)—a prestigious Washington, D.C.-based Think-and-Do Tank Institute—and the president of the Africa Entrepreneur and Socioeconomic Development Association (AESDA).
Dr. Emmanuel shares:
“From the Garden of Eden, where God called to Adam, ‘Adam, where art thou?’ to the glorious New Jerusalem, where ‘the Spirit and the bride say, Come,’ Christ has relentlessly sought to restore humanity into union with His eternal life.”
This book is not merely a daily devotional—it is the living Word, divinely spoken by the Spirit of God to the humble and spiritually famished—those who desperately hunger and thirst for Jesus.
To partake of this Word is to partake of the Bread of Life—the Word made flesh. Those who consume it will receive the very essence of God (Zoe), overflowing in abundance, and become true overcomers who reign alongside Christ upon His throne.
The Tree of Life, which once stood alone in Eden, is now being multiplied into a vast and flourishing grove along the banks of the River of Life—the Holy Spirit. Just as the tree draws its sustenance from the river, so too must those destined to be overcomers first immerse themselves in the living water of the Holy Spirit. Such are Joel’s mighty army—a people fashioned in the nature and the more excellent ministry of Jesus Christ.
Once, cherubim with a flaming sword stood guard, barring the way to the Tree of Life and preventing fallen man from re-entering the garden. But now, through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ, the cherubim have been removed, the flaming sword has been sheathed, the dividing wall of Jericho has crumbled, and the decree against us has been erased. The gates of the Holy City have been thrown open—never to be shut again. The pathway to life now gleams with brilliant light. And within the city, there is no longer merely a Tree of Life but an entire forest—a multitude of overcomers, perfected in Christ, seated with Him in glory, reigning with Him for eternity. My family and I are forever grateful to Jesus Christ for the privilege of being counted among these overcomers.
As you open the pages of this book, rejoice! For you, too, are called to overcome and reign with Christ!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, 101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits is an invitation for believers to immerse themselves in the depths of God’s promises, walk in divine empowerment, and rise as victorious overcomers in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories