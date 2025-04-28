Akintayo Emmanuel’s Newly Released "101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits" is a Compendium of God’s Wisdom Designed to Empower Believers to be Like Jesus

"101 Overcomers’ Rhema Loaded with Daily Benefits" by Christian Faith Publishing author Akintayo Emmanuel is a transformative collection of divine revelations, meticulously curated to illuminate the reader’s spiritual pilgrimage and fortify them with the wisdom and strength to triumph as overcomers in Christ.