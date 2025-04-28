David MacInnes’s Newly Released "Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!" is a Heartfelt Guide to Living a Meaningful Life Through Timeless Values
“Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!” from Christian Faith Publishing author David MacInnes is a thoughtful reflection on the power of faith, gratitude, and simplicity in finding lasting joy amidst life’s ups and downs.
Atlantic Beach, FL, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!”: a heartfelt and insightful guide to embracing a life of purpose, faith, and joy. “Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!” is the creation of published author, David MacInnes, who, shaped by Depression-era parents and traditional values like faith, responsibility, and accountability, built a career in mortgage lending after earning business degrees from the University of Florida and the University of North Florida. His career spanned over three decades and weathered major financial crises, challenging the stability he once expected. Reflecting on his life, David recognized that his upbringing and faith helped him navigate personal and professional ups and downs. Now approaching retirement with joy and perspective, he felt inspired to share his story and life lessons with his grandchildren through a book.
MacInnes shares, “It was 1960s America. Few had air-conditioned homes or color televisions. New clothes and toys were only received on birthdays and on Christmas day. Families eating at a restaurant was an extravagance only experienced once or twice a year. It was a simpler time, and most thought they were happy. And they were!
“Then the expansion of television broadcast media and advertising began telling everyone they needed more. Whiter and brighter clothes from the laundry and perfectly baked cakes from the oven. You deserve a break today, so go out to eat tonight. You should want more, and you should have it right now! Expectations were changing, and happiness was in peril if you didn’t participate. A simpler life was slipping away.
“But joy is found within and cannot be taken away. Happiness and joy are not the same thing. Happiness, like sadness, is temporary and fleeting. Joy is deep and enduring and more easily found through living life simply.
“A grandfather wants his grandchildren to learn earlier than he did recognizing things that clutter and complicate life. Simple does not mean easy, nor does it mean to abandon dreams and goals.
“Be grateful. Consider the perspective of others. Make good choices and own them. Live within your means. Show respect to others. Seek and develop a life of faith. Practice forgiveness. Don’t let self-expectations or what others think control your life. Use critical thinking every day. These are some of the simple keys to finding joy.
Make joy your goal!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David MacInnes’s new book is a thoughtful and inspiring read for anyone seeking to embrace a life rooted in wisdom, perspective, and joy.
Consumers can purchase “Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
