Jessica Rose’s Newly Released "Times Still Have Rhymes" is a Poetic Journey Through Biblical Stories
“Times Still Have Rhymes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Rose is a beautifully crafted collection of poems that offers readers a fresh and engaging perspective on some of the most remarkable stories in the Bible.
Oblong, IL, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Times Still Have Rhymes”: an inspiring collection of poetry that brings the lives of biblical figures to life. “Times Still Have Rhymes” is the creation of published author, Jessica Rose, a dedicated mother of three who grew up in Illinois. Jessica works full-time as a Recovery Navigator at a local rehab facility.
Rose shares, “Have you wanted to explore the depths of the miraculous stories that are found in the Bible? The characters and what they did for all mankind are remarkable. In this collection of short poems, you will get to venture into the lives that each character lived while upon this earth.
“Times Still Have Rhymes offers a compelling insight into people such as Jeremiah, Isaac, Luke, and Gideon. The purpose is to bring excitement into wanting to venture into the Bible. The stories are truly unlike any other.
“With this, I encourage you to explore your own unique talents and passions, to better understand why you have that gift and all that you could use it for. God’s will is oftentimes found in what makes us special and different from everyone else.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Rose’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to rediscover the Bible’s timeless wisdom through the art of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Times Still Have Rhymes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Times Still Have Rhymes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rose shares, “Have you wanted to explore the depths of the miraculous stories that are found in the Bible? The characters and what they did for all mankind are remarkable. In this collection of short poems, you will get to venture into the lives that each character lived while upon this earth.
“Times Still Have Rhymes offers a compelling insight into people such as Jeremiah, Isaac, Luke, and Gideon. The purpose is to bring excitement into wanting to venture into the Bible. The stories are truly unlike any other.
“With this, I encourage you to explore your own unique talents and passions, to better understand why you have that gift and all that you could use it for. God’s will is oftentimes found in what makes us special and different from everyone else.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Rose’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to rediscover the Bible’s timeless wisdom through the art of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Times Still Have Rhymes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Times Still Have Rhymes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories