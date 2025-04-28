Author Michael Arrington MS, MFT’s New Book “The Courageous Crusaders: A Superhero Adventure” Follows a Group of Children Who Band Together to Save the World

Recent release “The Courageous Crusaders: A Superhero Adventure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Arrington MS, MFT centers around five young friends whose day of fun is interrupted when a dark cloud covers the land, making everyone sad and hopeless. By combining their powers, the five friends fight back against the shadow, helping others discover how to make their own happiness.