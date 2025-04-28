Author Michael Arrington MS, MFT’s New Book “The Courageous Crusaders: A Superhero Adventure” Follows a Group of Children Who Band Together to Save the World
Recent release “The Courageous Crusaders: A Superhero Adventure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Arrington MS, MFT centers around five young friends whose day of fun is interrupted when a dark cloud covers the land, making everyone sad and hopeless. By combining their powers, the five friends fight back against the shadow, helping others discover how to make their own happiness.
Rialto, CA, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Arrington MS, MFT, a husband, father, teacher, author, behavioral strategist, college professor, keynote speaker, and musician who lives with his family in Southern California, has completed his new book, “The Courageous Crusaders: A Superhero Adventure”: a heartwarming story that follows five superpowered children who must work together in order to fight back a mysterious darkness that makes everyone in the world fearful and lose all hope.
“Embark on an extraordinary adventure with The Courageous Crusaders, a heartwarming tale of five brave children on a mission to save the world,” writes Arrington. “Through the powerful virtues of love, joy, kindness, courage, and hope, they embark on a journey filled with challenges, friendship, and triumph. Join them as they harness the strength of their hearts to overcome obstacles, spread positivity, and inspire change. With every turn of the page, readers of all ages will be captivated by the magical journey of these remarkable young heroes and the timeless lessons of compassion, resilience, and the boundless power of the human spirit.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Arrington MS, MFT’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on the five friends’ fight to save the world and everyone they love by reminding them of how to make their own happiness in life through kindness and hope.
With colorful artwork to help bring Arrington’s story to life, “The Courageous Crusaders” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to spread love and joy just like the titular heroes.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Courageous Crusaders: A Superhero Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
