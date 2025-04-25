Ittara Launches Ittara Collective: a Creator Program for Conscious Luxury
The women-owned sustainable luxury brand invites conscious creators to join Ittara Collective—an affiliate program offering 10% commission, exclusive perks, and a chance to grow with a purpose-driven fashion label.
Panchkula, India, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ittara, the sustainable and cruelty-free luxury handbag and lifestyle brand, is excited to introduce Ittara Collective (https://ittarabags.com/pages/collab)—a creator-led affiliate program designed for storytellers, style leaders, and change-makers who believe fashion should feel good, do good, and look stunning.
Built to grow alongside a new generation of conscious creatives, Ittara Collective offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with a brand rooted in values—while earning commission, gaining exclusive access, and shaping the future of mindful luxury.
“We built Ittara to prove that style doesn’t have to come at the planet’s or animals’ expense,” said Neha Garg, Founder of Ittara. “Ittara Collective is our way of opening the door to creators who want to tell that story with us—and get rewarded for it.”
What Members of Ittara Collective Receive:
10% Commission on every sale through a personal link.
Instant Payouts with no minimum threshold.
Exclusive Perks like product gifting, early access, and invite-only campaigns.
Ongoing Support from the Ittara team to help you grow your presence and your impact.
From luxury lovers to planet protectors, the Ittara Collective is a space for creators who believe that craftsmanship, sustainability, and self-expression belong together.
Join now at: https://ittarabags.com/pages/collab
About Ittara
Ittara is a women-owned, conscious brand specializing in eco-friendly and cruelty-free handbags. The debut collection features materials such as cork sourced from Portugal, cotton lining, and eco-friendly packaging. Each Ittara bag is distinguished by a handmade Bidri logo crafted from pure silver—a process that can take several days to complete. With a commitment to innovation, Ittara designs handbags that prioritize both comfort and performance. Staying true to its sustainable values, every Ittara bag includes adjustable and replaceable straps to enhance comfort and extend the life of each piece.
Press Contact:
Ananya Jain
Email: contact@ittarabags.com
Web: ittarabags.com
Instagram: @ittarabags
Ananya Jain
+91 86993 72247
https://ittarabags.com/
