Michelle Griggs Expands Leadership Role at Waypost Marketing, Named Vice President & Creative Director
Greenville, SC, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Waypost Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, is proud to announce the promotion of Michelle Griggs, who now serves as the company’s Vice President in addition to her existing role as Creative Director. This role expansion reflects Michelle’s ongoing leadership in the agency’s creative direction and her growing influence in strategic decision-making at the executive level.
Michelle has been an integral part of Waypost since joining the team in 2018. She was promoted to Creative Director in 2019 and has since led the agency’s design efforts with vision, precision, and a deep commitment to brand integrity. With the addition of Vice President to her title, Michelle will continue to guide the agency’s creative work while also playing a more prominent role in shaping company growth initiatives.
“Michelle has helped shape Waypost’s creative vision for the past seven years,” said Doug Fowler, President of Waypost Marketing. “Her promotion to Vice President reflects both her deep contributions and our strategic focus on building a leadership team that can guide our next stage of growth.”
Michelle brings nearly 20 years of experience in design, development, and branding, with a strong portfolio of work across web design, visual identity, and digital strategy. She is especially skilled at leading cross-functional teams through complex brand development and marketing projects, and her creative direction ensures that each client’s message is delivered with clarity and impact.
“I’ve always been proud to be a part of Waypost,” said Michelle. “The work we do, the clients we serve, and the team I get to lead—it all motivates me to keep pushing boundaries and finding new ways to deliver excellence. I’m excited to take on this expanded role and contribute even more to the future of this agency.”
For more information about Waypost Marketing, its team, and its award-winning services, visit https://www.waypostmarketing.com/.
About Waypost Marketing:
Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on creating executable plans designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Gold Solutions Partner has a demonstrated track record of success in strategy development, HubSpot marketing, and sales services. To learn more, visit https://www.waypostmarketing.com/.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Waypost Marketing
Contact Person: Doug Fowler, President
Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com
Phone: (864) 288-6162
Address: 200 Adley Way
City: Greenville
State: South Carolina
ZIP: 29607
Country: United States
Website: https://www.waypostmarketing.com/
