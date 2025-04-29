Author Daniel Lott’s New Book, "Lamentations," is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Discovery of the Difficult Conflicts and Secrets of His Family’s Past

Recent release “Lamentations” from Page Publishing author Daniel Lott is a stirring and thought-provoking account that follows the author as he reflects upon his family life as a child, revealing the underlying conflict he never understood in his younger years that eventually made more sense as family secrets were revealed to him by others.