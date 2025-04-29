Author Daniel Lott’s New Book, "Lamentations," is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Discovery of the Difficult Conflicts and Secrets of His Family’s Past
Recent release “Lamentations” from Page Publishing author Daniel Lott is a stirring and thought-provoking account that follows the author as he reflects upon his family life as a child, revealing the underlying conflict he never understood in his younger years that eventually made more sense as family secrets were revealed to him by others.
South Bend, IN, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Lott has completed his new book, “Lamentations”: a potent and gripping memoir that centers around the author’s regrets and reflections of his family, with revelations made later in life after broken bits of his family history slowly came to light.
“As a child, I had a recurring feeling that our family had some unresolved conflict bubbling just beneath the surface,” writes Lott. “Time passed, and fragments of an unspoken history emerged from older cousins. My father’s mood was often sullen and disconnected, but he never spoke about the past. As scientific breakthroughs regarding DNA emerged, people became more interested in their ancestors. The Village was dwindling regularly. This was to be a legacy of knowledge left for my children. To them, I say, ‘At the time of your birth, I had little more to give than my twenty-three. Even though you all have progressed well, my greatest regret is there are still direct descendants who don’t know me.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Lott’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they discover the ways in which the author’s struggles of the past came to shape his present and future. Deeply personal and candid, “Lamentations” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping those who find themselves within its pages know they are not alone no matter what hardships they’ve endured.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent. work can purchase "Lamentations" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
