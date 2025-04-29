Author Richard Thomas Robinson’s New Book, "Divine Consciousness," is a Poignant Memoir That Reflects Upon Healing, Faith, and the Journey to Spiritual Resilience

Recent release “Divine Consciousness” from Page Publishing author Richard Thomas Robinson is a deeply personal account that follows the author’s journey of finding inner healing and peace from emotional and physical abuse. Told through a collection of essays and letters inspired by the Word of God, “Divine Consciousness” explores how to respond to life’s struggles with faith and hope.