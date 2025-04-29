Author Richard Thomas Robinson’s New Book, "Divine Consciousness," is a Poignant Memoir That Reflects Upon Healing, Faith, and the Journey to Spiritual Resilience
Recent release “Divine Consciousness” from Page Publishing author Richard Thomas Robinson is a deeply personal account that follows the author’s journey of finding inner healing and peace from emotional and physical abuse. Told through a collection of essays and letters inspired by the Word of God, “Divine Consciousness” explores how to respond to life’s struggles with faith and hope.
Brookings, OR, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Thomas Robinson, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Austin College in Sherman, Texas, has completed his new book, “Divine Consciousness”: a captivating assortment of essays and ruminations that share the author’s journey to find inner healing after suffering through abuse, exploring the important role that faith played in his journey.
“‘Divine Consciousness’ is a personal presentation about a renewed heart that suffered from the wounds of emotional and physical abuse,” shares Robinson. “Everyone experiences tragedy to some degree in their life. Learning how to respond to the consequences is what matters. Through a series of soul-searching essays and letters inspired by the word of God and the writings of the great saints, [I share my] own spiritual journey which brings resolution to [my] life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Thomas Robinson’s enthralling memoir is a story of resilience, exploring how faith and looking towards God’s own guidance can serve as a powerful tool in overcoming life’s obstacles. Emotionally stirring and candid, “Divine Consciousness” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a vital resource for anyone seeking a path towards healing and spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Divine Consciousness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
