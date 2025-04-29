Author Thomas Portman’s New Book, "What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One," is a Thought-Provoking Look at Common Misconceptions of the Bible’s Messages
Recent release “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One” from Covenant Books author Thomas Portman is a compelling and eye-opening account that examines Biblical truths and, more importantly, common lies and misconceptions that people often claim the Bible says but are nowhere to be found within God’s Holy Scripture.
Leesburg, FL, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Portman, a born-again Christian who has studied the bible for fifty-five years, has completed his new book, “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One”: a thoughtful and comprehensive look at lies and mistruths that people often spread about the Bible, and what the Bible actually claims is true.
Author Thomas Portman holds an associate’s degree in business, as well as a BA in business from Wayne State University. He studied the Bible for a master’s degree at Shalom Bible College. He currently works as a corrections officer and a police officer, and has written about eighty-four poems, with a few being published.
In “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One,” Portman invites readers to journey through the Bible as he recounts common phrases and misconceptions often repeated by those who claim to know the Bible but do not. From claims that the Bible says there is more than one God to the idea that there is no Rapture, Portman utilizes the Bible’s very own text to disprove these claims and theories to set the record straight on God’s Holy Word.
“My purpose for writing this book is to expose many misconceptions that people or religious groups may have that are not supported by the Bible,” writes Portman. “The purpose of this book is not to offend anyone, but to educate people on what the Bible does not say.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Portman’s new book promises to serve as a vital tool for those seeking to better understand the Bible and see through the lies of those who twist its text and messages for their own purpose. Based upon years of Biblical research and study, “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One” is a perfect addition for any individual or group Bible study sessions that aim to clarify God’s true teachings.
Readers can purchase “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
