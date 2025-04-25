"The Long Game – A deadly conspiracy. A haunted detective. A fight against the untouchable." by Steven Shepherd
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Long Game, a relentless, hard-hitting crime thriller by Steven Shepherd.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Long Game:
The Long Game is a relentless, hard-hitting crime thriller that doesn’t let go until the final, jaw-dropping twist.
The story opens with DCI Michael Dack, a figure as enigmatic as he is chilling, seen abducting a young girl—a moment that sets the tone for the harrowing journey ahead. Nearly three years later, Dack is appointed to lead a task force investigating this crime, alongside a series of similar, unspeakable offences against young girls across London.
As the investigation unfolds, the line between ally and adversary blurs. Is Dack a rogue detective working deep undercover to expose a hidden network, or is he something far darker?
The more the taskforce delves into the horrors at play, the more the doubt around Dack’s involvement grows—until his colleagues begin to suspect that he may not just be part of the investigation, but part of the very problem they’re hunting. As suspicions mount and the walls close in, the question becomes ever more urgent: is Dack a man on the edge, or is he the mastermind of a far more sinister game?
The Long Game is available in multiple formats worldwide:
302 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949713 & 9781800949904
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.93 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DYYZ3NY1
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LONGGAME
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
Sheven Shepherd was born and raised in Hertfordshire, England, and studied at the University of Brighton.
The Long Game is his first published release, with other books in the pipeline.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The Long Game is a relentless, hard-hitting crime thriller that doesn’t let go until the final, jaw-dropping twist.
The story opens with DCI Michael Dack, a figure as enigmatic as he is chilling, seen abducting a young girl—a moment that sets the tone for the harrowing journey ahead. Nearly three years later, Dack is appointed to lead a task force investigating this crime, alongside a series of similar, unspeakable offences against young girls across London.
As the investigation unfolds, the line between ally and adversary blurs. Is Dack a rogue detective working deep undercover to expose a hidden network, or is he something far darker?
The more the taskforce delves into the horrors at play, the more the doubt around Dack’s involvement grows—until his colleagues begin to suspect that he may not just be part of the investigation, but part of the very problem they’re hunting. As suspicions mount and the walls close in, the question becomes ever more urgent: is Dack a man on the edge, or is he the mastermind of a far more sinister game?
The Long Game is available in multiple formats worldwide:
302 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949713 & 9781800949904
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.93 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DYYZ3NY1
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LONGGAME
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
Sheven Shepherd was born and raised in Hertfordshire, England, and studied at the University of Brighton.
The Long Game is his first published release, with other books in the pipeline.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories