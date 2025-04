"The Long Game – A deadly conspiracy. A haunted detective. A fight against the untouchable." by Steven Shepherd

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About The Long Game:The Long Game is a relentless, hard-hitting crime thriller that doesn’t let go until the final, jaw-dropping twist.The story opens with DCI Michael Dack, a figure as enigmatic as he is chilling, seen abducting a young girl—a moment that sets the tone for the harrowing journey ahead. Nearly three years later, Dack is appointed to lead a task force investigating this crime, alongside a series of similar, unspeakable offences against young girls across London.As the investigation unfolds, the line between ally and adversary blurs. Is Dack a rogue detective working deep undercover to expose a hidden network, or is he something far darker?The more the taskforce delves into the horrors at play, the more the doubt around Dack’s involvement grows—until his colleagues begin to suspect that he may not just be part of the investigation, but part of the very problem they’re hunting. As suspicions mount and the walls close in, the question becomes ever more urgent: is Dack a man on the edge, or is he the mastermind of a far more sinister game?The Long Game is available in multiple formats worldwide:302 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949713 & 9781800949904Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.93 x 22.86 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0DYYZ3NY1Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LONGGAMEPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025About the AuthorSheven Shepherd was born and raised in Hertfordshire, England, and studied at the University of Brighton.The Long Game is his first published release, with other books in the pipeline.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002