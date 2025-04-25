Travel the World Without Leaving Chicago at World Fair US
Experience Global Food, Culture, and Family Fun at World Fair US This July
Chicago, IL, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This July, World Fair US invites Chicagoans and visitors alike to experience a one-of-a-kind summer festival celebrating culture, cuisine, and creativity from around the globe. Representing more than 80 countries worldwide, World Fair US will be held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, a suburb of Chicago, from July 7–28, 2025, featuring authentic international food, handmade crafts, cultural performances, and carnival rides.
World Fair US is inspired by Global Village Dubai, one of the world's largest and most celebrated multicultural festivals, which has welcomed millions of visitors to experience authentic global traditions for over two decades. Building on that legacy, World Fair US brings this cultural phenomenon to Chicago — offering a fresh, immersive, and family-friendly event that highlights the beauty and diversity of the world.
What to Expect at World Fair US:
Guests can explore six themed pavilions representing North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East — each showcasing immersive cultural experiences through food, art, and live entertainment.
Highlights include:
Authentic International Cuisine — Savor global dishes like tacos, dumplings, curries, kebabs, pastries, and more.
Handmade Crafts & Artisan Markets — Shop for textiles, jewelry, ceramics, wood carvings, and traditional art from cultures around the world.
Live Cultural Performances — Enjoy a daily lineup of traditional dancers, musicians, and cultural shows that celebrate the spirit and artistry of each pavilion.
Family-Friendly Rides & Games — From a classic Ferris wheel to carnival rides and interactive attractions, there's fun for every age.
"We're excited to offer Chicago and its surrounding communities a truly global experience that's equal parts celebration, education, and entertainment," said Omar AlTaha, Founder of World Fair US. "World Fair US is about connection — bringing people together to experience the incredible traditions, tastes, and talents that make up our world."
The event is expected to attract families, food lovers, culture seekers, and travelers eager to experience global traditions in one convenient location.
Event Details:
When: July 7–28, 2025
Where: SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL 60455
Tickets available at worldfairus.com.
Oubai Al Hendi
+1 (312) 763-3979
www.worldfairus.com
