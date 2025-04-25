Bonnie Bruderer, CEO of BINGE Networks, Featured on Influence Global Podcast: "Why Streaming Is The Future For Content Creators"
St. Petersburg, FL, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Bruderer, founder and CEO of BINGE Networks, recently joined the Influence Global Podcast for a conversation on the evolving landscape of streaming and its impact on content creators. The episode, titled "Why Streaming Is The Future For Content Creators", is now available to watch on the Branded Content Marketing Association’s (BCMA) YouTube channel.
With more than a decade of experience leading BINGE Networks, Bruderer has worked closely with independent filmmakers and producers to navigate the world of digital distribution. In the episode, she reflects on the opportunities streaming platforms now offer, and how creators can take control of their content through direct-to-platform licensing and syndication.
In addition to her work at BINGE Networks, Bruderer is a certified corporate performance coach, public speaker, and author. Her background in marketing and media gives her a unique perspective on the intersection of content, branding, and business growth.
The Influence Global Podcast, produced by the BCMA, features thought leaders and industry experts discussing trends and insights across media, marketing, and content innovation.
You can watch the full episode on the Branded Content Marketing Association’s YouTube channel.
With more than a decade of experience leading BINGE Networks, Bruderer has worked closely with independent filmmakers and producers to navigate the world of digital distribution. In the episode, she reflects on the opportunities streaming platforms now offer, and how creators can take control of their content through direct-to-platform licensing and syndication.
In addition to her work at BINGE Networks, Bruderer is a certified corporate performance coach, public speaker, and author. Her background in marketing and media gives her a unique perspective on the intersection of content, branding, and business growth.
The Influence Global Podcast, produced by the BCMA, features thought leaders and industry experts discussing trends and insights across media, marketing, and content innovation.
You can watch the full episode on the Branded Content Marketing Association’s YouTube channel.
Contact
BINGE Networks, LLCContact
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
Cell Phone for PR opportunities:
(727) 456-9173
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
Cell Phone for PR opportunities:
(727) 456-9173
Categories