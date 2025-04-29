L. J. Powell’s New Book, "Vengeance at Dead Creek," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Sheriff’s Deputy Turned Bounty Hunter as He Works to Save His Home from Destruction
Recent release “Vengeance at Dead Creek” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. J. Powell is a compelling tale that centers around John Coal, a former sherif’s deputyf who has fallen into the life of a bounty hunter following the murder of his wife. Now, as a greedy oil and land baron seeks to destroy his town, Coal must take a stand or risk losing everything he has left in life.
Greenacres, WA, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- L. J. Powell, who was born and raised in Spokane Valley, Washington, has completed his new book, “Vengeance at Dead Creek”: a riveting story of a sheriff’s deputy turned bounty hunter’s fight to defend his quiet town from a greedy oil and land baron who has vowed to turn Dead Creek for himself.
“John Coal, a former sheriff’s deputy, lives in the almost dried-up town of Dead Creek in the Utah territory,” writes Powell. “Surrounded by his friends and peaceful countryside, he tries to carve out a living, but after the brutal murder of his wife, he seeks revenge. Now he is a bounty hunter, the best in the territory, and his job may cost him part of his soul. But a new threat has reared its head in the form of a greedy oil and land baron who is dead set on taking out Coal and the sleepy little town of Dead Creek. Adventure and trials await Coal as he tries to save himself and his home from certain destruction.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L. J. Powell’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Coal’s journey to redeem his soul while fighting for those still remaining in Dead Creek. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Vengeance at Dead Creek” is sure to delight fans of the Western genre, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Vengeance at Dead Creek” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
