L. J. Powell’s New Book, "Vengeance at Dead Creek," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Sheriff’s Deputy Turned Bounty Hunter as He Works to Save His Home from Destruction

Recent release “Vengeance at Dead Creek” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. J. Powell is a compelling tale that centers around John Coal, a former sherif’s deputyf who has fallen into the life of a bounty hunter following the murder of his wife. Now, as a greedy oil and land baron seeks to destroy his town, Coal must take a stand or risk losing everything he has left in life.