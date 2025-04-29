Author Victor Olusegun Orelaja’s New Book, “I Did It My Way: An Autobiography,” is a Powerful Memoir Highlighting the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Throughout Life
Recent release “I Did It My Way: An Autobiography” from Newman Springs Publishing author Victor Olusegun Orelaja is a poignant autobiographical account that follows the author as he recounts his struggles as well as his successes over the course of his life. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “I Did It My Way” offers readers a moving reflection of a life well lived.
Newark, NJ, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Victor Olusegun Orelaja has completed his new book, “I Did It My Way: An Autobiography”: a compelling memoir that invites readers to follow the author's journey as he recounts his life, detailing the challenges and triumphs that mark his life, as well as the strength and resilience he showed in the face of each obstacle.
It is true that everyone has his or her own story of life to tell, but some have far more fascinating stories than others. Such a one is Engineer Victor Olusegun Orelaja who, although not born with a silver spoon in his mouth, was nevertheless not born poor and, in adulthood, treaded the path of life like a colossus.
Segun Orelaja never looked to anyone to prop him up in life; rather, he mapped out a path for the success he achieved. He worked hard to acquire sufficient education and was thorough in his field of engineering, judging from his own account, thereby proving to be worthy of emulation. He had his own share of sorrow, but disappointments did nothing but help bring to the fore his inner strength.
“I decided to compile my thoughts in writing a few years ago—thoughts of the events that have taken place from my birth until I am enabled to mark the celebration of God’s faithfulness in seven decades and one year of my sojourn in terrestrial life,” writes Orelaja.
“Mine has been a roller-coaster existence of life marked by challenging successes and a determination to demonstrate courage interspersed with hard work, endurance, and diverse adventures at every turn.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Victor Olusegun Orelaja’s enthralling memoir is laced with the conviction of a man of many parts, unceasingly looking for new fields to conquer. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “I Did It My Way” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering them the pleasure of tracing the footsteps of a sure-footed explorer.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Did It My Way: An Autobiography” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
