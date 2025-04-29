Author Monique C. Haywood’s New Book, "My Poetic Journey to Recovery," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Documenting the Trials & Triumphs That Make Up the Author’s Life
Recent release “My Poetic Journey to Recovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Monique C. Haywood is a poignant and compelling series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the many obstacles the author has fought to overcome, as well as the life lessons that each of her experiences has taught her along the way.
Orange, NJ, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Monique C. Haywood, who currently works as a patient care technician, has completed her new book, “My Poetic Journey to Recovery”: a captivating assortment of poems that explores the highs and lows of the author’s past, revealing how she managed to overcome every struggle along the way to find the success and healing she now has today.
In “My Poetic Journey to Recovery,” author Monique Haywood uses her verses to express deep feelings about the challenges she faced, including her search for trust, compassion, faith, and her belief in true love. With each entry, Haywood’s work invites readers to discover a woman of grace, ambition, and creativity, whose presence opens hearts and minds to the beauty within a soul that has endured and sought the light within.
“I have struggled with a lot of losses over the years,” shares Haywood. “Through these experiences, I was able to write poetry that reflected on different situations I faced in my life—years of learning how to find the right partner to love me, having multiple job experiences, family ties and issues, and dealing with my own mental health. I felt like I was pouring out into people more than I was receiving in return.”
The author continues, “I wrote this book with the intention of demonstrating to others out there who may have undergone similar encounters that there is always a chance to heal. I want to encourage someone, especially in the LGBTQ+ community, to know that they have power, purpose, and possession within themselves to reach their goals. Finishing strong is the idea, but getting through it is the accomplishment of your victory. Starting over isn’t always a failure; it also gives you another chance to get it right.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Monique C. Haywood’s enthralling series is a beautiful testament to resilience and the journey of finding one’s path amidst life’s trials. Deeply personal and candid, Haywood weaves a vivid tapestry of the woman she has become, challenging readers with each poem to reflect upon their own journey and remember they are not alone in whatever challenge they may be facing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Poetic Journey to Recovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
