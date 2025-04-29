Hallie Rose’s New Book, "Irish Fire: Allie and Chase," is a Gripping Romance of a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Enraptured by the Passion of a Mysterious Bachelor
New York, NY, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hallie Rose, a loving mother of two sassy girls who is devoted to her fur babies, has completed her most recent book, “Irish Fire: Allie and Chase”: a compelling romance novel that centers around Allie, a young woman, whose life is forever changed after encountering Chase, who vows to save her from whomever is putting out her inner fire.
In “Irish Fire: Allie and Chase,” readers are introduced to Allie, a young woman who has felt rejected by everyone who was ever supposed to love her, only to find herself entangled with a man who turned out to be a true monster. But when she meets Chase, a bachelor who longs to meet the true love of his life, an undeniable spark forms and the two soon become forever bound to each other. Now, Chase vows to bring back Allie’s fire, helping her to see his willingness to burn the world just for her.
Published by Fulton Books, Hallie Rose’s book is an enthralling tale that will captivate readers as they follow along on Allie and Chase’s journey to navigate their new lives together, overcoming whatever challenges they may face to their relationship from both externally and within. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Irish Fire” is sure to delight fans of the romance genre, keeping the pages turning right up until the thrilling end and leaving readers eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Irish Fire: Allie and Chase” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
