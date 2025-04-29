Brandon Shaw’s New Book, "The Adventures of Princess Bella," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Princess Who Helps Her Friend Gain the Confidence to Face Her Bullies
Woodbury, CT, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brandon Shaw, a loving husband and father, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Princess Bella”: a heartfelt story of a princess who does everything she can to help her friend feel better after she is bullied for being different.
“Confident and always looking for an adventure, Princess Bella finds herself helping her friends out along the way,” writes Shaw. “Follow Princess Bella along as she seeks out her next adventure learning what’s most important along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brandon Shaw’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Bella’s journey to help those in need and impart valuable life lessons. With colorful artwork to help bring Shaw’s story to life, “The Adventures of Princess Bella” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to never give up on their dreams and recognize that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Adventures of Princess Bella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
