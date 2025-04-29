Chet Roberts’s New Book "Dialogues with Lucifer" is a Thought-Provoking Work That Aims to Awaken Readers to the Harsh Truths of Reality While Bringing Them Closer to God
Avon Lake, OH, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chet Roberts, who holds a BA in mass communications and a minor in Philosophy from the University of Detroit, has completed his most recent book, “Dialogues with Lucifer”: a poignant and compelling read that aims to provoke serious thought about one’s relationship with God and inspire readers to pursue a deeper connection with the Lord amidst the chaos and darkness of modern society.
Author Chet Roberts has a varied background in both science and the arts. His journey has included a year in a Catholic seminary, stints as a Stephen Minister crisis counselor, an Extra Class Amateur radio operator (K8KIZ), and a career in television news, production, and promotion. He has won six local Emmys and four national Tellys for his work as a photographer, animator, producer, director, and writer. When he retired, the author became one of a handful of people around the world who design and make calibrated sundials, and he has also built a one-eighth actual-size working steam locomotive.
“Few would disagree with the observation that we are living in very challenging times,” shares Roberts. “While individual ‘rights’ are touted as the highest goal, our culture continues to descend into violence, crime, and personal depression. No one would dare utter the words ‘Shame on you!’ that was so common just fifty years ago. ‘Shame on you!’ was a handy phrase by which society would challenge inappropriate behavior.
“The recognition of a higher power was legislated away for fear of offending someone, and time would reveal an increasing acceptance of weakness and indulgence as our true ‘rights.’ Honor, honesty, and integrity were abandoned by a culture who only recognized ‘feelings’ as the true barometer of human experience. A good idea? The fruit of these choices has resulted in paranoia, degradation, unchallenged crime, and despair. Why? Because we have cheerfully believed the lies of an evil force that desires the crushing of our very souls—a force that will give us what we want now but for a terrible price later. Worse, when we cooperate with this force, we soon find that something is still missing. There are only distractions to fill a void that only a reconciliation with God will heal. ‘Dialogues with Lucifer’ may bring you closer to that which you really seek.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chet Roberts’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help a society that is losing its understanding of its true uniqueness and role in creation as well as its relationship and connection with the Lord. Based upon years of personal observations and experiences, Roberts shares his writings in the hope of helping others break through the surface to see the true evil attempting to destroy the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Dialogues with Lucifer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
