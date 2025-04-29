Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald’s Newly Released “Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River” is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale Celebrating Faith, Family, and Traditions

“Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River: Series: 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald is a delightful children’s story that explores the true meaning of Christmas through faith-based lessons, festive celebrations, and heartwarming experiences.