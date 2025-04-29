Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald’s Newly Released “Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River” is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale Celebrating Faith, Family, and Traditions
“Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River: Series: 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald is a delightful children’s story that explores the true meaning of Christmas through faith-based lessons, festive celebrations, and heartwarming experiences.
Jupiter, FL, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River: Series: 3”: a joyful and educational journey that captures the spirit of Christmas through faith, tradition, and adventure. “Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River: Series: 3” is the creation of published author, Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald, who studied at Nova Southeastern University (NSU), majoring in instructional leadership, graduating with a doctorate in education and a minor in brain-based learning. She also earned a masters in curriculum and development at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). She worked as a highly qualified professional educator from kindergarten through high school. Her qualifications and licensures include K-3rd, K-6 elementary education, PE (K-12), ESOL (K-12), ESE (K-12), and gifted. She worked at title 1 schools and loved the challenge of serving all children.
Dr. McDonald shares, “Stacy was going to work on a new project researching the December Christian holidays in America. Schools were starting for students. Stacy had been asked to come and speak to the kindergarteners on this topic and to have a project the students could make as a gift for their parents.
“'You are family! We want you to come!' Anna finished explaining to Stacy excitedly. Togi was listening to Stacy’s conversation with Anna on the speakerphone. He couldn’t believe it; they would go on holiday, Christmas, to visit Anna’s family in Toms River, New Jersey!
“Togi learned all about God’s gifts and the real meaning of Christmas with Stacy’s presentation at school. The three candy canes inside the card stood for the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Then they rode the auto train from Sanford, Florida, to Lorton, Virginia. They drove to Toms River to Mena’s home. It was cold outside and was already dark. 'Let’s get inside! It is freezing out here!'
“They experienced Lenny’s and Brooklyn Pizzeria, Silverton’s Pharmacy and Gift Shop, Advent Celebration and Gingerbread House, and learned all about Advent prayer devotions, Christmas Eve traditions, and Christmas celebration with family! Christmas with Anna and her family was so enjoyable in Toms River, New Jersey!
“Togi and Stacy felt blessed to share the holiday with everyone and learn about Christmas traditions. May you, the reader, find joy in this book! Merry Christmas!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald’s new book is a charming addition to the Togi’s Adventures series, offering young readers an engaging and educational holiday story filled with faith-based values and heartwarming traditions.
Consumers can purchase “Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River: Series: 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Togi’s Adventures: Christmas in Tom’s River: Series: 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
