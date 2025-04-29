Marian A. Yancey’s Newly Released "The Writings of Marian A. Yancey" is an Insightful Reflection on the Author’s Perceptions and Experiences
“The Writings of Marian A. Yancey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marian A. Yancey is a touching autobiographical work that gives perspective to the opposing experiences of growing up in rural America to suddenly being thrust into the urban scene.
Buffalo Junction, VA, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Writings of Marian A. Yancey”: a unique and engaging memoir. “The Writings of Marian A. Yancey” is the creation of published author, Marian A. Yancey.
Yancey shares, “A collection of life events through the author’s perception of their environment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marian A. Yancey’s new book shares an intimate reflection on key experiences that helped to challenge and encourage the author’s sense of connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "The Writings of Marian A. Yancey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Writings of Marian A. Yancey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
